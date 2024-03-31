Malik Monk injury update: NBA Insider provides concerning timeline for 6MOY favorite

NBA Sixth Man of the Year ladder leader Malik Monk was recently sidelined due to an injury he suffered on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. After spraining his right MCL, the Sacramento Kings took a devastating blow losing one of their key players close to the upcoming 2024 NBA Playoffs.

With only nine games remaining in their season, the Kings are on track to potentially participating in the NBA Play-In Tournament. While they still have their star players De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, losing their sixth man could be a detrimental factor in their remaining nine games.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that the Sixth Man of the Year candidate is expected to miss four to six weeks of basketball action. With that in mind, Monk is likely to miss the Play-In Tournament. If the Kings manage to get past the Play-In, then the chances are Monk will make his return come playoff time.

Malik Monk suffers from an unfortunate late-season injury

Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls

The Sacramento Kings (42-31) lost to the Dallas Mavericks (44-29) Mavs 107-103 on March 29. The Kings are currently eighth in the Western Conference. They could move up to sixth if Dallas loses momentum and falls from their current sixth spot.

However, that's easier said than done especially now that they lost one of their key players Malik Monk. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate acquired his injury on Friday against the Mavs after only playing one minute in the game. Monk collided with Luka Doncic in the first quarter after attempting to block his shot. Doncic accidentally landed on the Kings' guard, which led to him spraining his right MCL.

Monk grimaced in pain after the play but walked back to the locker room without the help of others. Sacramento then ruled him out of the remainder of the game after only scoring two points and securing one rebound.

Malik Monk is averaging a career-high 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game. His career-best numbers are also matched with 2.9 rebounds per game and an efficient 44.3% shooting accuracy.