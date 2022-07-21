“Man fumbled the bag so hard”, “Hitting up the ex never works out”, “How is he out of the league already?” - Fans mock Dennis Schroder as he hints at running it back with LeBron James

Dennis Schroder was spotted in the comments section of a social media post requesting to run it back with LeBron James. Given how he left the team, fans have trolled the German for requesting a reunion.

After his first season with the LA Lakers, the point guard was offered a four-year $80 million contract. But Schroder turned it down, with reports that he is seeking a fee in the range of $100-120 million.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… Dennis Schroder is reportedly looking for a $100-120 million contract in free agency. Dennis Schroder is reportedly looking for a $100-120 million contract in free agency.lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… https://t.co/npI8q4MYcI

Shroder chose to test free agency and was picked up by the Boston Celtics for $5.9 million. However, he was traded halfway into the season to the Houston Rockets.

The 28-year-old is now a free agent and is looking for a team to join. Despite rejecting the Lakers' offer in 2021, he has spoken to LBJ about a return.

NBA Reddit has not taken it easy on Schroder, mocking him for wanting to run it back after "fumbling the bag."

While others have trolled him for leaving and reaching out to LeBron, some believe he is too good to be out of the league. Another fan has requested that James help him join Klutch.

At the end of last season, the Rockets refused to renegotiate a contract with Schroder. With no active contract with any team, the nine-year veteran is out of the league and is hoping a team picks him up.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have struggled to find a suitable point guard

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers have not found any luck in the point guard role, as they have cycled through several players in the last three years. After their 2020 championship run, they attempted to restructure the roster and reduce James' ball-handling duties.

Unfortunately, they have not had much luck in that department. In the 2020-21 season, Schroder was the new acquisition but was not a great fit with LeBron James.

Last season, the Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook, but that also did not go as planned. There have been several demands for the Lakers to trade the triple-double king, but all signs point to a rerun in the final year of his contract.

The Lakers have been heavily linked with Kyrie Irving and have reportedly made several attempts to trade for the former NBA champ. However, the Lakers have been uninterested in giving away their draft picks to complete the deal.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



The Athletic’s REPORT: The Lakers have reportedly been reluctant to include a second 1st-round pick in a trade for Kyrie Irving.The Athletic’s @jovanbuha : “I think if they were willing to send two first-round picks, Kyrie would be a Laker right now.” REPORT: The Lakers have reportedly been reluctant to include a second 1st-round pick in a trade for Kyrie Irving.The Athletic’s @jovanbuha: “I think if they were willing to send two first-round picks, Kyrie would be a Laker right now.” https://t.co/NKEgcKUoNM

Given how things have progressed so far, the Lakers will have to make do with their current roster. They have acquired several role players through the Mid-Level Exception, but might still pick up a few before the end of free agency.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far