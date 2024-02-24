“Man hits reverse Sammy Sosa”: Alex Rodriguez's new look at gets the meme treatment on NBA twitter

Alex Rodriguez, the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and a former MLB legend, was trending on social media for something he wouldn't have wanted.

Famously known as A-Rod, the former New York Yankees player was present in a game between the Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. He sat in the front seat and was joined by his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, and ESPN’s NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith. In the photos of the trio shared on social media, A-Rod appeared to be unusually tanned.

Users on social media could not stop making fun of the Timberwolves’ owner and made him a meme on X/Twitter. They compared A-Rod to Ross Geller from the TV show “Friends,” where Geller, who was white-skinned, gets severely tanned in one episode. They also compared him to Robert Downey Jr. from Tropic Thunder.

One of the jokes that was most trending was Alex Rodriguez’s comparison to Sammy Sosa, who was dark-skinned but later became light-skinned.

Making fun of A-Rod and alluding to Sosa, one of the users commented,

“Mans hit a reverse Sammy Sosa.”

Alluding to Robert Downey Jr.’s character from Tropic Thunder movie, another user wrote,

“A-Rod set that tanning bed to Broil and came out looking like Robert Downey Jr.”

Here are some reactions from fans on X.

The Bucks defeated the Timberwolves by 112-107, handing them the 17th loss of the season. The Timberwolves are now tied at the top of the Western Conference with a 39-17 record.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ question leaves owner Alex Rodriguez dumbfounded

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had no idea who Alex Rodriguez was when the latter bought the majority ownership of the team. Despite saying that he was one of the best baseball players in his school, Edwards had no idea that Rodriguez was a baseball legend.

After some time, Rodriguez posted on social media that Edwards finally recognized him. Reportedly, they have become very close friends. Given the candid personality that Anthony Edwards has, what he asked Alex Rodriguez was classic Ant-Man.

A-Rod had a long relationship with pop star Jennifer Lopez. They were reportedly getting engaged but called it off and broke off after the COVID-19 pandemic. Ant-Man could not get the bug out of his head. Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore reported that Edwards asked Rodriguez,

“How’d you screw up JLo?"