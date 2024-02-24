Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

There are only three games on the NBA schedule for Saturday, including the Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves. It's the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Timberwolves winning the first one in Brooklyn. Let's look at the game preview, prediction and betting tips for Feb. 24.

The Timberwolves squeaked past the Nets 96-94 on Jan. 25 at the Barclays Center. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards finished with 24 points. Cam Thomas had 25 points off the bench for the Nets.

Saturday's game is also the 67th regular-season meeting between the Nets and Timberwolves since Dec. 5, 1989. The two teams have split the last two series in the past two seasons, but the Timberwolves have won six out of the last 10 against the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves is on Saturday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It starts at 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on YES Network in Brooklyn and Bally Sports North Extra.

Moneyline: Nets (+260) vs Timberwolves (-310)

Spread: Nets +7.5 (-110) vs Timberwolves -7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nets -110 (o217) vs Timberwolves -110 (u217)

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Brooklyn Nets were off to a terrible start under interim head coach Kevin Ollie. The Nets were blown out by the Toronto Raptors 121-93 in their first game back after the All-Star break on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves put up a fight against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Things got out of hand in the third quarter when the Bucks made a huge run, with the Timberwolves falling short of their run in the fourth, losing 112-107.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups

The Brooklyn Nets have only one player listed as injured for Saturday's game. Head coach Kevin Ollie is expected to use a starting lineup consisting of Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

On the other hand, the Minnesota Timberwolves have two players on the injury report, including Rudy Gobert, who sprained his ankle on Friday. However, Gobert is expected to play against the Brooklyn Nets. He'll be in the starting five along with Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Karl-Anthony Towns has an over/under of 21.5 points against the Brooklyn Nets. Towns has scored at least 22 points thrice in his last four games. It's safer to bet for Towns to go over 21.5 because of the size advantage over the Nets' other power forwards.

Mikal Bridges is projected to score 19.9 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which is lower than his prop bet of 21.5 points. Bridges has only gone over 21.5 points once in his last four contests. Bet on the Nets swingman to go under.

Cam Thomas is favored to go under 20.5 points on Saturday's game. Thomas might be a known scorer but has struggled recently. He's not scored over 20.5 points in his last two games, but it might be the time to bet on him to explode and score at least 21 points.

Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the favorites to beat the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night despite playing their second game of a back-to-back. The Timberwolves are coming off a loss, but still have the homecourt advantage.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Timberwolves will win the game and cover the spread. They are also predicting that the total will go over.

