“Man o man”: LeBron James exuberant to see Bronny James’ hype mixtape as USC debut looms

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James continues to support his son Bronny James ahead of his highly anticipated college basketball debut with the USC Trojans. On Monday, the four-time MVP reacted to a highlight mixtape hyping up Bronny’s return.

Bronny missed the start of his freshman season after he suffered cardiac arrest stemming from a congenital heart defect on July 24. USC has been cautious with the 19-year-old during his recovery, so he has yet to make his debut. However, he has already been cleared by his personal doctor and is expected to be cleared by USC’s medical staff soon.

With his return looming, the popular NBA Instagram account @ballislife shared a mixtape featuring Bronny’s best high school highlights. His father then shared it on his IG story, expressing his excitement for his son’s imminent return.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Wow, this is TOO Tough!! Man o man!!” James said.

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James’ recent IG story

According to The Messenger’s Seth Davis, Bronny could return as soon as Sunday when USC takes on Long Beach State. However, his return date has yet to be confirmed by the school.

“There is still much uncertainty in this situation, and given the severity of what happened, no one is cutting corners,” Davis reported. “But it is looking increasingly possible that James could see his first action when USC plays its next game on Sunday at home against Long Beach State.”

Also Read: "Bronny x Lebron agenda back on track" - Bronny James cleared to return for basketball activities has NBA fans buzzing

LeBron James will skip Lakers game for Bronny James’ debut if necessary

While the exact date of Bronny James’ USC debut is unknown, it appears that his father will be in attendance regardless.

Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, LeBron James informed the Lakers that he will skip their game if it falls on the same day as Bronny’s debut.

“It's exciting. I'm looking forward to his first game,” James said. “I already told my teammates that if they're playing on the same day we're playing, then I'm going to catch them the next game. Family over everything.”

Expand Tweet

USC’s next three games come on Dec. 10, 17 and 19. Fortunately for LeBron, the Lakers don’t have any games scheduled on those dates. However, the Trojans’ following two games come on Dec. 28 and 30, with LA playing on both days.

So, Bronny returning during one of USC’s next three games would bode well for both LeBron and the Lakers.

Also Read: Bronny James draft prediction: Scouting report shows LeBron James' son could grab mid-first-round pick in 2024 NBA Draft