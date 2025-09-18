"Mans got a Pat Bev diss highlight reel" - NBA fans go wild over Hawks’ savage response to Patrick Beverley’s Trae Young shade

The Atlanta Hawks could've taken the high road in the Trae Young-Patrick Beverley beef, but they did not. On Thursday, the team's social media team posted a video of Young's highlights on Beverley. The post didn't have any caption, but fans quickly figured it out.The Hawks' media team posted a highlight reel of Young with Beverley guarding him. It spanned from the rookie season of the four-time All-Star until the 2023-24 season, the most recent season that the defensive guard played in. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmid the beef that the two are having, fans noticed what the social media team is doing and pointed it out in the comments section. Here are some of what the fans said about what the Hawks posted.Fans react to the Hawks' post about the Young-Beverley beef.Fans react to the Hawks' post about the Young-Beverley beef.Fans react to the Hawks' post about the Young-Beverley beef.Fans react to the Hawks' post about the Young-Beverley beef.Fans react to the Hawks' post about the Young-Beverley beef.Patrick Beverley hasn't responded to the post from the Hawks. But it has started to create a buzz online.Why are Trae Young and Patrick Beverley beefing?The two guards started beefing when a fan asked Beverley on X why stars take offseason workouts more seriously than the All-Star game. The three-time All-Defensive guard responded, stating that star players take the game for granted.&quot;Because All-Stars take the game for granted. Not 1 All-Star on the court. good bump🏀🏀&quot; Patrick Beverley posted on X.But Young stood up for himself and other All-Stars with his reply.&quot;Relax. Let us speak for ourselves.&quot;This was followed by a rant from Beverley on his show, &quot;The Pat Bev Podcast.&quot; In the recent episode of his podcast, the former Houston Rockets guard went off on Young and even said that they are not on the same level.Beverley bragged about having more playoff appearances than the one-time All-NBA. He also said that Young has not won enough in the league to even speak to him.“I don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me,” Beverley said. “He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine. My first seven years, I didn’t miss the playoffs at all. I’ve talked to people who played in Atlanta. They don’t wanna play there. Why? They don’t think he’s a good leader. They don’t think he’s a good teammate.”Other than advocating for himself and other NBA players, Young has remained mute during this time. However, Patrick Beverley's remarks on his show and his tweets on X have generated a lot of online interest.