Marcus Jordan adores girlfriend Larsa Pippen's regal charm as she radiates 'queen' vibes in RHOM 5 reunion snaps

Larsa Pippen has got the Real Houswives of Miami fans talking with her latest look for the show's reunion. The girlfriend of NBA legend Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, wore an elegant black mermaid dress.

Pippen set her social media account on fire after her post. She posted multiple photos on her Instagram, sharing her look for the meetup night and captioned it:

"Reunion look inspired by Mexico City."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Along with her 5.4 million Instagram followers, Pippen's boyfriend Marcus Jordan could not hold himself from admiring his partner's beautiful dress up. He was seen in the comments section praising the look in Spanish.

" 🌹🌹🌹 La bella reina 👸✨"

Marcus Jordan went Spanish tongue for Larsa Pippen(Image via Instagram @larsapippen)

When translated into English, it means "The Beautiful Queen." However, Laura Rudovic, the designer of the dress also expressed her delight at creating a unique gown for Larsa Pippen. Adorned with a cape, tiara, and drop earrings from Rudovic's New York boutique.

Additionally, Pippen's attire was inspired by the glamorous styles of their wild trip to Mexico City. The nine housewives went to sunny Mexico for their annual vacation. During which, Adriana de Moura performed at the city's Pride event. Episode 15 resumed from their last venture on February 7, with the gondola ride being the most chaotic part.

Also read: “One of one”: Marcus Jordan dotes on Larsa Pippen ahead of ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ release

Marcus Jordan reacted to an old-age of Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan went public with their relationship on last year's Valentine's Day. Since then, they have consistently expressed affection for each other. Pippen recently shared a picture from her younger days on her Instagram, where she appeared in a smiling white ensemble.

Larsa made an Instagram post of her years-old image from when she was 21 and captioned it:

“Back in the day #21”

The caption "#21" suggests the photo was taken two years before she married her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen. At the time, the Chicago Bulls legend was still in the midst of his playing career. Scottie Pippen and Larsa were married for 24 years before their separation in 2021.

Marcus praised his partner's beauty (Image via Instagram @larsapippen)

Marcus Jordan, 33, commented on the photo. Describing Pippen as a "timeless beauty." However, the speculation about their now flourishing relationship intensified when they were seen kissing back in September 2022 at a music festival.

Additionally, Jordan and Pippen participated in Season 2 of the reality show "The Traitors," competing for a cash prize of $250,000. They were eventually eliminated from the show in episodes three and four.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!