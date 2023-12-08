Marcus Jordan introduces a $649.99 bottle of limited edition Cincoro Tequila in Miami Art Week

Marcus Jordan may find himself in headlines more often than not due to his relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's former teammate. Despite that, this week, 'Heir Jordan' was in the headlines for a different reason entirely. During the Miami Art Week in Florida, Marcus Jordan introduced a $649.99 bottle of Cincoro Tequila, the brand owned by his father.

The Miami Art Week is a massive annual event in Florida that takes place each December. The event boasts on its website that it hosts over 20 international art fairs, which include more than 1,200 galleries by thousands of artists.

This year, Michael Jordan's Cincoro Tequila brand was featured with an intricately designed bottle, which was debuted by his son, Marcus Jordan. The event was held privately at the Edition Hotel in Miami Beach, with Larsa Pippen also notably attending alongside her boyfriend.

The tequila contained within the luxury bottle is a new release from the brand as well, with their Añejo Tequila being aged 20 months. The release is expected to be a hit for the Cincoro brand, which was founded by Michael Jordan and several other NBA owners.

On the heels of the debut of the new $649.99 tequila, take a look at some pictures from the event courtesy of Marcus' Instagram, below.

Looking at the origins of Cincoro Tequila amid Marcus Jordan's big announcement

While NBA fans may have seen Cincoro Tequila branding in the past thanks to Michael Jordan's connection, the brand was actually founded by a group of NBA owners.

In addition to Jordan, the brand's owners include Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, Jeanie Buss of the LA Lakers, and Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks. As the story goes, the five got together for dinner one night, where they bonded over their enjoyment of tequila. The rest, as they say, is history.

The Cincoro Tequila website recalls the night while diving into the origins of the brand, recalling the five NBA owners getting together for dinner:

"That evening they bonded of their shared love for tequila. From there Cincoro was born. Ultra smooth, rich, and simply delicious, it's the perfect tequila to sip, savor and share."

Since the brand's inception, they have continued to find success as a premium tequila, competing against the likes of longtime industry staples like Don Julio. With their latest bottle design, the brand seems to be looking to differentiate itself from competitors.