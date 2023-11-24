Marcus Jordan shows Michael Jordan's tequila brand along with 2 wine bottles worth over $800 in thanksgiving celebration with Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are into the Thanksgiving spirit. The lovers, who are planning to tie the knot in the near future, are putting a touch of family in their celebration. As drinks and food dominate this day of the year, Jordan and Pippen are gamely preparing for a little cozy feast. What they will be drinking will surely have something that Michael Jordan has an influence on.

The “Trophy Room” owner posted an Instagram story with the caption:

“Larsa Pippen cooks. I supply the beverages.”

Jordan and Pippen will be drinking these for Thanksgiving.

The beverages include the red wines Vega Sicilia Ribera Del Duero Valbuena 5 and Opus One. Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila is also part of the menu. The drinks are roughly worth over $800.

Jordan’s brand, which he co-owns with four NBA governors, has four tequilas. What the younger Jordan and Pippen chose was the añejo, which is aged from 24 to 28 months. Other options include a blanco, a reposado which is aged for eight to 10 months and an extra añejo, which is kept under wraps for 44 months.

Marcus Jordan’s choice of beverages should be the perfect match for Larsa Pippen’s cooking. The Real Housewives of Miami star has repeatedly claimed that she’s an avid cook who delights in preparing food for her family.

Larsa Pippen was reportedly mad at Julia Lemigova after her fellow reality star asked Marcus Jordan to take pictures of her

Roughly a week before Thanksgiving, Larsa Pippen grabbed headlines due to her rumored reaction to Julia Lemigova asking Marcus Jordan to take pictures of her. The two were at BravoCon’s Real Housewives of Miami meet-and-greet with fans in Las Vegas.

After the activity wrapped up, Lemigova reportedly asked Jordan to take photos of her, something that Pippen was pissed off with. Sources reported that Pippen complained to other cast members about what her co-star was doing. She thought that Lemigova was trying to seduce her boyfriend. The two are reportedly giving each other the cold shoulder after the reported incident at BravoCon.

Jordan and Pippen have apparently moved on from that as they look as cozy as ever. They have Michael Jordan’s Cincoro tequila to help spice up their Thanksgiving celebration.

