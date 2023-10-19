Marcus Jordan wears Rolex worth $71,000 while Larsa Pippen pulls off $3,300 Saint Laurent jumpsuit in adorable Instagram post 

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have continued to make headlines across the NBA this summer. The couple, who were recently the subject of relationship rumors, have continued to make a name for themselves as one of the sporting world's most recognizable pairs.

While they aren't engaged, Jordan said this summer that he was doing some serious diamond shopping. The comments led many to believe that the pair would be making things official sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have continued to stun with their fashion choices. This week, the couple was seen on Instagram rocking some seriously expensive wardrobe items.

Jordan sported a Rolex watch that carries a whopping $71,000 price tag. On the flip side, Pippen was seen wearing a $3,300 jumpsuit from designer brand Saint Laurent, leaving fans stunned.

The watch, which was identified as a Rolex Day-Date 40mm has a Meteorite Diamond dial and bezel and features a sapphire crystal as well. The watch strap is also made of white gold, with the clasp also being white gold.

In the case of Larsa Pippen, her Saint Laurent jumpsuit features a jeweled neck and was designed by the famous luxury designer Yves Saint Laurent. The brand, which was founded in 1961, has become one of the most popular luxury brands in the world.

Looking at the latest updates regarding Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship

The couple has been busy while also managing to keep themselves in headlines over the past few months. In the case of their latest outing, the couple dined at Robert De Niro's Nobu Malibu restaurant.

In addition, reports have surfaced recently indicating that the couple will be part of "The Traitors'" season two cast. The reality show features 20 contestants who attempt to figure out who among them are "the traitors" in hopes of winning a quarter-of-a-million dollar prize.

The pair have been in Scotland filming, generating plenty of interest for the show. The show will also feature reality TV celebrities such as Johnny Bananas from "The Challenge." However, not all of the cast has been announced yet.

With Jordan and Pippen keeping their names in the headlines, it's safe to say that when an engagement finally happens, it will quickly go public. In the meantime, fans can look forward to season two of "The Traitor" to drop early next year.