Marcus Morris responds as Twitter alleges that the Clippers star stepped on Luka Doncic's injured ankle deliberately

The LA Clippers traded for Marcus Morris earlier this year for his ability to stretch the floor and play rugged basketball. Luka Doncic has had to bear the brunt of Morris' physicality throughout this series and let's just say that the Slovenian isn't a fan of the same.

During Game 5 of this Western Conference series though, an unwarranted incident of sorts spiked the animosity between the two players once more. Marcus Morris ran in to guard Luka Doncic on an inbounds play but stepped on his left foot.

The reason why foul play is suspected here is that Luka Doncic has been recovering from a left ankle sprain that forced him to exit the third game of this series early.

Fans haven't taken kindly to the incident at all on Twitter with many believing that this was done on purpose.

What Marcus Morris just did was obviously and clearly intentional & is utterly outrageous.



The future face of the league & you intentionally try to re-injure his ankle. The league has to look at that. — nick wright (@getnickwright) August 26, 2020

An NBA basketball court is 4,700 square feet, and Marcus Morris steps directly on Luka’s publicly injured left ankle... coincidence? You tell me. pic.twitter.com/U6Mfb2fD5e — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 26, 2020

Marcus Morris knew exactly what he was doing there and should be suspended for Game 6 — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) August 26, 2020

it’s Marcus Morris we have every reason to believe it was intentional he’s a dirty player and always has been — Paul (@nbastan3) August 26, 2020

Luka Doncic reacts to the incident

Luka Doncic wasn't interested in speaking about the Marcus Morris incident in detail

Luka Doncic was inquired about the incident in the post-game interview and he took the high road by not throwing any direct allegations on Marcus Morris. However, he did specify that he had his own thoughts on the incident.

"I've seen it, yeah. Of course, I have my own thoughts, I hope it wasn't intentional. Tell me, what do you think? I just hope it wasn't intentional but every person is going to have their own thoughts."

Doncic was next inquired about whether he was offered an apology for the same by Marcus Morris. The Slovenian said that he is not interested in speaking to him.

"I don't want to talk to him. He's just saying a lot of bad stuff to me all game. Just, I don't want to talk to him. I've just got to move on. Like I said, everyone's going to have their own opinion and I just hope it wasn't intentional. If that was intentional, that's really bad."

Marcus Morris responds to the allegations

Marcus Morris didn't hold back his thoughts

Marcus Morris has been a vocal player throughout his career in the NBA thus far and this is not the first time that he's been accused of foul play. So he was quick to answer his critics.

I play this game with a level of respect for myself and other players. To think I would try to injure somebody is crazy to me. 10 years going against the best. I stand on morals and hard work. I compete and leave it out there every game. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 26, 2020

Morris concluded by saying that he's not going to apologize to Luka Doncic for the incident since it wasn't an intentional move on his part in a follow up tweet.

"Basketball has never been that serious to try to hurt somebody. Im not apologizing for s*** because I know what I put into this game day in and day out. It was a mistake deal wit it. Competing is why I play."

We'll surely see more of this saga going forward with the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers set to play at least one more game.

