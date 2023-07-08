The Memphis Grizzlies made a move to acquire Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics to fill in the defensive gap and lengthy absence of talisman Ja Morant.

Even with the experience of the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Smart firmly believes that they need Morant to push further in the postseason next season:

"For us to do anything great, we're going to need Ja. As a competitor, I love to push guys to their limit... I've done it over in Boston... I want to be able to have that same relationship with Ja".

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy spent his first nine years in the league with the Boston Celtics and had career averages of 10.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

More known for his defense, Marcus Smart has to take a bigger role and hold the fort until Morant comes back from a long 25-game suspension. The No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft already has vast experience in the playoffs with 108 games under his belt, including an NBA Finals appearance back in 2022 against the Golden State Warriors.

Marcus Smart getting back up as Memphis Grizzlies get Derrick Rose in free agency

With the absence of Ja Morant and trading away Tyus Jones, the Memphis Grizzlies are two point guards short. Along with the acquisition of Marcus Smart, the team looked to add up another veteran point guard in the mix with Derrick Rose for a two-year deal.

It will be a homecoming for the former Memphis Tiger and 2011 NBA MVP looks to help give the young Grizzlies some leadership coming off the bench.

Rose played for the New York Knicks for the past three seasons under coach Tom Thibodeau but was only able to play for 88 games during the three-year stretch.

In his last season with the Knicks, Rose averaged 5.6 points, 1.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes of playing time. The three-time NBA All-Star will be wearing number 25 again as it was the same number he had while playing for the Memphis Tigers.

