Mariah Riddlesprigger claps back at DM about fiancé Giannis Antetokounmpo's game ball dispute: "He's pathetic or you?"

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied his new career-high of 64 points against the Indiana Pacers and helped his team secure a 14-point victory (140-126) in front of the home crowd at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. However, the feat was overshadowed postgame as the Greek big man was involved in a scuffle while trying to take home the game ball.

Several sports shows have aired their opinions about the situation and fans have also taken to social media to discuss the incident. Even Antetokounmpo's fiance, Mariah Riddlesprigger, shared her exchange with a fan who tried to belittle the Bucks player.

According to the fan, Antetokounmpo's actions were "pathetic" as he acted like a kid over a game ball. The fan added that he won't let his kids watch the player anymore after what happened.

"That's a bad kid the way he acted after. Won't be letting my kids watch him again. Grown man acting like a baby over a ball. Pathetic," replied a fan on Riddlesprigger's IG story.

The message captured Riddlesprigger's attention, who gave a strong-worded reply to the fan.

"He's pathetic for not putting up with the respect or you are pathetic for taking time out of your day to write me a message calling him pathetic regarding the situation you know NOTHING about," said Riddlesprigger. "Think about that for a second. Also great take your kids outside and play wth them. I think they'll appreciate that more."

LOOK: Mariah Riddlesprigger reply to Giannis Antetokounmpo's critic

Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to give the game ball to Damian Lillard

The historic night of Giannis Antetokounmpo setting a career-high record in points as well as a franchise record was followed by postgame drama. The former league MVP confronted Tyrese Haliburton in the tunnel and exchanged a few words.

According to Coach Rick Carlisle, the Pacers took the game ball to honor Oscar Tshiebwe's first NBA point. Antetokounmpo said in a postgame interview that the game ball was for teammate Damian Lillard, not for himself.

"I understand, when you score your first point in the NBA, you want to have the ball or whatever the case may be," Antetokounmpo said (via Sports Illustrated). "But at the end of the day, you're talking about the guy that just skipped Kyle Korver in the all-time (3-pointers) list. In my opinion, we should all stop what we're doing and appreciate greatness."

The Milwaukee Bucks reach a record of 17-7 to stay at the top of the NBA Central Division. Giannis Antetokounmpo, aside from his 64 points, had 14 rebounds, three assists, and shot 24-of-32 free throws.