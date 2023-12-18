Mariah Riddlesprigger details launching diaper drive with Giannis Antetokounmpo after son's birth: "We wanted to do something special for Mav's birth"

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, launched the diaper drive in 2021 to help struggling families and communities. Their decision came after their second child, Maverick, was born. The couple said that they wanted to do something special for their son's birthday.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE's Natasha Dye, Riddlesprigger opened up about the diaper drive and how she wants to help the community grow.

"Just because we have the money to pay for diapers doesn't mean it's still not a shocking experience. I'm not thinking about myself in that. I'm thinking about other people. This is a basic need that all children should be clean," Riddlesprigger said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Riddlesprigger, she didn't want to have another baby shower for Maverick and wanted to do something different.

"Everybody wanted us to do a baby shower for Mav, but we didn't need anything, and it was so close to Liam being born. But we wanted to do something special for Mav's birth, so we started the diaper drive."

Riddlesprigger partnered with the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) this year, which was founded by the Antetokounmpo family. They had their annual drive last month and distributed over 30,000 diapers to 195 families. Their drive also helped raise $188,000 for families in Milwaukee.

"Being able to help the Diaper Mission grow is exactly what we want to do. We want to help other organizations grow. We want to help Milwaukee grow. We want to help Athens and Nigeria and other places important to us in the world prosper and help the people there because we've been helped a lot throughout our lives," Riddlesprigger added.

Riddlesprigger expressed her excitement about helping Milwaukee and doing something that she knows can make an impact.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Nobody can take it from you": Giannis Antetokounmpo cements legacy eclipsing all Bucks records

Giannis Antetokounmpo earns the Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 4-0 record the past week, which earned him the Player of the Week award for the East. Giannis averaged 36 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists during the stretch, shooting 63.9% from the field.

This included his performance against the Indiana Pacers, scoring a career-high 64 points. This also featured Giannis breaking another franchise record, making 24 free throws on 32 attempts. On the same night he scored his career-high, he shot 71.4% from the field.

On Dec. 17, Giannis had 17 rebounds, breaking the record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of total rebounds for the Bucks. Abdul-Jabbar had 7,161 for the franchise and now the two-time MVP has 7,165 rebounds, putting him at the top of the list for Milwaukee.

His recent Player of the Week award is the 22nd of his career and first of this season.

Also read: NBA MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Giannis Antetokounmpo after Week 8