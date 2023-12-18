NBA MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Giannis Antetokounmpo after Week 8 

As the NBA season reaches the end of Week 8, the race for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is heating up, with standout performances and game-changing contributions defining the contenders. There are movers in the rankings who are creating an impact as the season progresses.

The NBA MVP award is the highest coveted honor the league can bestow on an individual player who excelled during the season. The NBA's last four winners are Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid, and they are doing well to reclaim or defend their titles.

Here are the top 5 players who are ahead of the MVP race after eight weeks into the 2023–24 season:

NBA Most Valuable Player Power Rankings:

5) Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic, who is having his finest scoring season, is ranked fifth in the power rankings, demonstrating how difficult it is to make this list. Nonetheless, he has stepped up again, averaging 35.1 points, 10.7 assists, and 8.3 rebounds in the Dallas Mavericks' last nine games.

Just a slight setback from attending to the birth of his first child, he is expected to climb up the rankings again.

4) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Moving up the ladder is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander especially after scoring his season-high of 43 points against the Sacramento Kings. The OKC Thunder lost but the statement has been made.

More so is that the Thunder are still in the top three in the NBA Western Conference standings which bears weight to go up in the power rankings.

3) Giannis Antetokounmpo

Tallying a career-high of 64 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be in the MVP conversation especially since the Milwaukee Bucks are having success in the NBA Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

The 'Greek Freak' after winning two league MVPs is still at his prime and is set to give the top two players in this list a good challenge in the power rankings. Antetokounmpo is the highest mover and bumped Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic down in this list.

2) Nikola Jokic

With only one game missed, Nikola Jokic continues to be a force in the league after winning his first championship last season. Even with his minor setback of just logging in 16 minutes against Chicago, his iron man mentality to come back the next game with a triple-double keeps him second to the top.

Jamal Murray has been in and out of the roster which makes his ability and presence of mind to step up his numbers makes him a very valuable gem for his team.

1) Joel Embiid

The reigning MVP is on pace to get his second MVP award as the Philadelphia 76ers continue to be a force in the league. The departure of James Harden has not been missed that much with the way Joel Embiid has stepped up into the plate along with Tyrese Maxey.

Losing a huge piece this season and remaining a title contender makes Embiid's consistency more recognized.