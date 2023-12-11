Week 7 in the NBA was highlighted by the knockout stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Milwaukee Bucks, LA Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers made the trip to Las Vegas for the final stage of the tournament, where the Lakers won the inaugural edition of the competition.

The teams that didn't reach the knockout stage of the tournament played two regular-season games, while the league had no games scheduled for the final day of Week 7 (Sunday, December 10).

On that note, we take a look at the top five NBA MVP candidates following the end of Week 7, featuring two superstars who have previously won the award (Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid)

NBA MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid after Week 7

#5 Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 20 (12 wins - 8 losses)

Last week: 24.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 13.0 apg

Season: 26.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 12.1 apg

Tyrese Haliburton is having a breakout year and is the main reason behind the Indiana Pacers' 12-8 record early in the season. Haliburton led the Pacers to the Championship Game of the In-Season Tournament, putting up impressive numbers.

What's also worth noting is that he only made a total of three turnovers in Indiana's three games in the knockouts, despite running most of the plays.

#4 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Last week: Games played: 2 (2 wins - 0 losses)

Season: Games played: 21 (13 wins - 8 losses)

Last week: 36.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 10.0 apg

Season: 31.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 8.7 apg

Luka Doncic continues to lead the way for the Dallas Mavericks, who are third in the West with 13 wins and eight losses.

Doncic has his sights set on guiding the Mavs back to the NBA playoffs and has been unstoppable. Dallas ended Week 7 undefeated and is riding a two-game winning streak.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Last week: Games played: 2 (1 win - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 22 (15 wins - 7 losses)

Last week: 36.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 6.0 apg

Season: 30.5 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 5.0 apg

Giannis Antetokounmpo did his best to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the Championship Game of the In-Season Tournament.

However, the loss to the Indiana Pacers in the semifinal eliminated them, ending their hopes of winning the inaugural NBA Cup. Following the addition of Damian Lillard, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks aim at nothing but the championship.

#2 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Last week: Games played: 2 (0 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 23 (14 wins - 9 losses)

Last week: 22.5 ppg, 15.5 rpg, 5.5 apg

Season: 28.4 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 9.6 apg

The reigning NBA champion and Finals MVP is having another stellar season and is flirting with triple-double averages in the league.

Jokic and the Nuggets are among the favorites to repeat, even though they have had three straight losses.

#1 Joel Embiid

Reigning MVP Joel Embiid

Last week: Games played: 2 (2 wins - 0 losses)

Season: Games played: 21 (14 wins - 7 losses)

Last week: 44.0 ppg, 13.5 rpg, 5.0 apg

Season: 33.3 ppg, 11.5 rpg, 6.4 apg

The reigning NBA MVP and scoring champion has been unstoppable early on and is a frontrunner to repeat.

Following the departure of James Harden, Embiid has had even more freedom offensively and has continued to put up impressive numbers. Embiid wants to lead Philadelphia to the Finals after more than two decades.