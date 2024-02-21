"Mark Cuban fumbled the bag hard" - NBA fans ridicule Mavericks' co-owner for nixing Jalen Brunson's extension twice

Dallas Mavericks fans might not be happy with Mark Cuban after reports that Jalen Brunson asked to remain with the team. Prior to joining the New York Knicks in free agency, Brunson was already showing flashes that he could become a great offensive asset.

He thrived in his role as a sixth man during the 2020-21 season, and followed that up with a fantastic breakout year in 2021-22. He and Luka formed a deadly backcourt duo that year, helping lead the Mavs to a 52-30 record. But that would be his final year in Dallas before joining the Knicks in free agency.

Brunson has thrived even more with the Knicks, earning his first All-Star nod this year. However, he might not have left the Mavs at all and could have become a second star behind Luka if Dallas' front office had given him the extension he asked for.

After hearing this news, several of the Mavs fans went after Mark Cuban for not giving Brunson an extension.

"Mark Cuban fumbled the bag hard man," one fan said.

"I’ll never forgive Mark. Mavs fans knew how good he was and how great his potential was. Mark didn’t."

On the other hand, some fans believed that it worked out well for the Mavs since they still ended up with Kyrie Irving.

"Kyrie is better though. Still would’ve been a steal of a contract."

Others also weighed in by saying that the current roster is much better right now, having the right pieces.

"It was a mistake at that moment. Right now, the Mavs are fine with the best backcourt of the league."

Mark Cuban and the Mavs are being sued by the team's former GM

Donnie Nelson was a part of the Dallas Mavericks franchise since 1998. However, his tenure came to an end in 2021.

About a year after he parted ways with the Mavs, he sued the team saying he was wrongfully terminated. Nelson claims that Mark Cuban fired him after he reported that his nephew was sexually assaulted by Jason Lutin, who is considered Cuban's "right-hand man".

Nelson also claimed that Cuban offered him $52 million to withdraw the wrongful termination suit, as well as to sign a confidentiality agreement regarding the alleged sexual harassment his nephew endured.

Cuban later denied these allegations, saying that Nelson was not wrongfully terminated. A court date has been set for the case, and it will go to trial later this year, on Dec. 10 as per ESPN.

