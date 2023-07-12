Mark Cuban has no problems with the NBA In-Season Tournament that is set to begin next season. It is despite the massive negativity the tournament has received from fans online.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Cuban discussed the midseason tournament and admitted that he didn't like the idea at first. He thought that it has no real negative effect on the season and the most important thing is young fans are loving it.

"Initially, I was out on it," Cuban said. "But the more I thought of it, there's no downside. There's absolutely no downside. My son Jake is here, he's like, 'We got a bad draw.' It means he's thinking about it, and if gets kids excited and it gets whoever excited. It's just a regular season game unless you win it so why not do it?"

When is the NBA In-Season Tournament?

NBA In-Season Tournament logo (Photo: NBA.com)

The NBA In-Season Tournament is set to start on November 3 and end with the championship game on December 9. The semifinals and final will be held at a neutral site inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The tournament will have two stages, the group stage and the knockout stage. In the group stages, all 30 teams will be divided into six groups. Each group will have five teams that will play four games each before determining who will advance to the knockout rounds.

The six teams who topped each group will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals. On the other hand, two wildcard teams from each conference will be chosen to complete the final eight. From the quarterfinals to the final, all matchups are single-elimination games

The winning team will earn a new trophy called the NBA Cup. The concept of the league's midseason tournament came from the world of soccer. League cups have been a part of the game across the world and will finally make their way to the NBA next season.

NBA In-Season Tournament draw

The NBA already held a draw to determine the teams for each group, three for each conference. Here are the results:

West Group A

Portland Trail Blazers

Memphis Grizzlies

Utah Jazz

LA Lakers

Phoenix Suns

West Group B

LA Clippers

Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans

West Group C

Sacramento Kings

San Antonio Spurs

OKC Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors

