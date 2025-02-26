Mark Cuban gives blunt reaction to seeing Luka Doncic in action after trade from Mavs

Luka Doncic's first game against his former team on Tuesday had fans and analysts on alert. He had a lot of people from his old team watching him, and for a player who was much loved by the Dallas Mavericks, it was hard to tell a supporter apart from a booer.

One of the people faced with the dilemma was former Mavs majority owner Mark Cuban, the same person who dared to say that he would rather leave his wife than trade Luka Doncic if he was given the choice.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Mark Cuban sat courtside when the Mavs faced the LA Lakers inside Crypto.com Arena. As per Shelburne, every time Doncic would touch the ball, Cuban hilariously booed his dearest player.

At one point, Doncic turned to Cuban and told him with a smile:

"Shut up, Mark."

However, booing against a man who grew up in front of you isn't easy. When ESPN's Tim MacMahon asked how he felt rooting against Luka Doncic, Cuban had a blunt response.

"I hated it," he said.

Doncic and the Lakers will visit Dallas in April and it wouldn't be surprising if fans choose to support their former superstar in their opponents' jersey.

Luka Doncic gets honest about his first game against his old team

Luka Doncic was just glad that the Lakers were somehow able to score a victory against his former team on Tuesday. However, the Lakers star had entered the game under so much emotion and pressure. After the game, when asked about how it felt to face his former team, Doncic said that he was just glad that the game was over.

"It was just a lot of emotions and not much sleep," Doncic said. "I can't even explain [it]. It was a different game. ... Sometimes, I don't know what I was doing.

"And I'm just glad it's over, honestly."

A superstar of his caliber, it was hard for him to get around the idea of being blindsided. However, the Slovenian superstar was hopeful that he would eventually get the closure.

"The closure is going to take a while, I think," Doncic said. "It's not ideal. But like I said, I'm glad this game is over. There was a lot of emotions. But we go little by little, and every day is better."

Doncic didn't have a great shooting night but finished with a triple-double: 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

