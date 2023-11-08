Mason Plumlee Injury Update: Latest update on LA Clippers center from Adrian Wojnarowski

Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee has suffered a left knee MCL sprain. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he will return to Los Angeles for further evaluation. This is big news for the Clippers, as Plumlee will miss both the remaining two games on the trip.

During the Clippers' game against the New York Knicks, Plumlee collapsed after Knicks forward Julius Randle stumbled into Plumlee’s leg. The incident took place in the fourth quarter near the half-court. Plumlee left the game with 4:10 remaining in the quarter.

Plumlee has been of the reserves on the Clippers squad and has been of good value to the second core. He has been a handful in grabbing rebounds and giving the Clippers second-chance points. So far this season, he has been averaging 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17 minutes this season.

There is a higher chance that PJ Tucker, who was acquired by the Clippers in the James Harden trade, would be getting extra minutes on the floor. The team has already been missing Terence Mann, who was one of their versatile wingmen.

LA Clippers lose to New York Knicks amid Mason Plumlee's injury

It was supposed to be a big night for the Los Angeles Clippers since their newly joined James Harden was making a debut. Harden made his debut against the Knicks on Monday, in the Madison Square Garden, after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite all superstar players sharing the court together, at least in the first quarter, they could save the game for the Clippers.

All four of their superstar players had a bad night. Harden scored 17 points with three rebounds and six assists in the debut. Paul George scored 10 points, shooting 2-of-11 shots from the field. The face of their offense Kawhi Leonard just scored 18 points in 32 minutes.

The LA Clippers still had the game in their hand, however, in the fourth quarter, they were outscored by 35-21. Harden was the first to be substituted from the big four. However, he was leading the second squad without any superstars by his side. As good as Harden has been with his pick-and-roll, it didn’t work against the Knicks.

Adjusting four superstars on the squad would be too difficult of a task for Tye Lue. He also has to get high production from two of the most ball-dominant players in the league Russell Westbrook and Harden. It would be interesting to see how Lue brings his squad together and adjusts Harden and Russ in the lineup.