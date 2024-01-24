Matisse Thybulle no-trade clause: Bizarre catch in Trail Blazers guard's contract explored

Portland Trail Blazers defensive wing Matisse Thybulle's name has been thrown in trade rumors this season, and fans could see him play for a different team soon. The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the teams that have shown interest in Thybulle.

The Bucks are moving on to a new head coach, having fired Adrian Griffin after 43 games. The team has signed Doc Rivers as his replacement.

As Milwaukee lays its eyes on Thybulle, an NBA insider believes the team will have difficulty trading for the Australian forward. According to them, the 6-foot-5 forward has the right to veto any trade in the first year as he had an RFA offer sheet matched.

Another NBA insider, Jake Fischer, talked about the potential of Thybulle being a trade target for the Bucks.

"The combined $12.5 million salary between [Pat] Connaughton and [Cameron] Payne would put Milwaukee in position to land several targets, such as Portland wing Matisse Thybulle and [Los Angeles] Clippers forward P.J. Tucker, sources said," wrote Fischer.

With their recent signing, the young forward might not want to play for Milwaukee. Thybulle was coached by Rivers during his sophomore season and had a decreased role with the Philadelphia 76ers in the next two seasons.

During his fourth year, he was traded to the Blazers. Rivers defended the move in an interview during the 2022-23 season, saying the Sixers had a lot of players and wanted the others to get their chances at the court.

What are Matisse Thybulle's contract details?

Matisse Thybulle could've been with the Dallas Mavericks over the summer as they offered him a three-year, $33 million deal. Being a restricted free agent, the Portland Trail Blazers matched the offer to keep him with them. This allowed him to acquire his no-trade clause for the first year.

This season, Thyblle is set to earn $10.5 million with the Blazers. For the next season, he will be earning $11 million. He has a player option that he can exercise next season, the final year of his three-year deal with the team.

The two-time All-Defensive is averaging 5.5 points, two rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is shooting 41.5% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, which makes him a reliable threat from deep. Although his offensive stats aren't impressive, he makes a significant impact on the other side of the floor.

Thybulle is well-known for his defense, which is why the Bucks have named him a target, to hopefully help them improve their defense.

