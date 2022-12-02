Matt Ryan’s fairy tale story with the LA Lakers has come to an end. The team waived Ryan, who was on a non-guaranteed contract, to open up space should there be a deal worth pursuing by December 15.

After news broke that his stint with the purple and gold franchise has ended this season, Ryan showed class with this tweet:

“Nothing but gratitude for the city of LA and the @Lakers ! Any opportunity to play in the NBA, let alone for this franchise, is special. Thank you. Now I’m excited for whatever is next!”

Matt Ryan @Matt_Ryan04 Nothing but gratitude for the city of LA and the @Lakers ! Any opportunity to play in the NBA, let alone for this franchise, is special. Thank you. Now I’m excited for whatever is next! Nothing but gratitude for the city of LA and the @Lakers ! Any opportunity to play in the NBA, let alone for this franchise, is special. Thank you. Now I’m excited for whatever is next!

Matt Ryan’s biggest moment as LeBron James’ teammate was hitting a pressure-packed corner three-point shot that averted defeat for the Lakers. Ryan’s buzzer-beating three in regulation against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 2 forced overtime.

The Lakers eventually won in overtime, but they could have easily been 1-6 at that point. Ryan finished with 11 points, but three of those were the biggest in the game and at that point, the biggest in the Lakers’ season.

The former Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and finally Chattanooga product worked his way into Darvin Ham’s rotation because of his outside shooting. In a roster that’s devoid of what LeBron James called “lasers,” Ryan stood out.

The LA Lakers started like they couldn’t hit a three-point shot to save their lives. They put up numbers that were historically bad. Some analysts have already called them a much worse team than last season’s embarrassing edition.

With pressure mounting and losses piling up, Ham finally gave minutes to Matt Ryan. He was often targeted on defense by most opponents, but the Lakers desperately needed to give life to their moribund offense.

Darvin Ham’s move finally paid off big-time in the aforesaid game between the Lakers and the Pelicans. Unfortunately, all that will be a thing of the past unless Matt Ryan finds his way back to the Lakers again in the future.

Matt Ryan's tenure with the LA Lakers could open up more opportunities

Ryan could play for another NBA team before the season ends.

Matt Ryan’s story is well-chronicled. Ryan’s journey is an inspiration to many who have always wanted to fulfill their dreams of playing in the NBA. He entered the 2020 draft but wasn’t picked by any team. Ryan refused to give up on his dream of playing in the NBA and religiously kept his body in shape.

More than a year after getting undrafted, the Boston Celtics signed Ryan to a two-way contract. He was later released by the Celtics and was acquired by the LA Lakers this season.

Ryan’s stint with the Boston Celtics and the Lakers may have increased his chances of playing for another NBA team again. He’s a tireless worker who wasn’t afraid to play in the league’s brightest lights for two of the most storied franchises.

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS Matt Ryan is probably the only Laker in team history to have a 100% approval rating. He came in, made the biggest shot of the season, then got waived. He’ll just eternally be beloved by Lakers fans for that one moment with absolutely nothing to taint it. Matt Ryan is probably the only Laker in team history to have a 100% approval rating. He came in, made the biggest shot of the season, then got waived. He’ll just eternally be beloved by Lakers fans for that one moment with absolutely nothing to taint it.

Matt Ryan still has several holes in his game that he shouldn’t stop working on. At the very least, he has to be a decent defender. If his shots don’t fall, his ability to stay in front of his man will be crucial.

Somehow, somewhere, an NBA team may just have the right spot for Ryan to thrive in. No one will be surprised if he plays for another team before the season ends.

Poll : 0 votes