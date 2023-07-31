Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was once on Disney XD's 'Kickin It' and he got absolutely destroyed

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving is renowned not only for his basketball skills but also for his charismatic showmanship. Before achieving stardom on the court, Irving had an interesting experience on Disney XD's 'Kickin It,' where he faced a hilarious defeat.

Throughout his career, Kyrie Irving has grown in stature, captivating fans with his flashy and streetball-inspired style of play. This unique blend of fundamentals and flair propelled him to superstar status.

However, back in his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving became a star in a different sense. Irving made a guest appearance on an episode of 'Kickin It''. Unfortunately, the Rookie of the Year was not receiving any love in Tammy's house.

Irving's attempt at sinking a shot was hilariously blocked. The trash-talked that followed was simply the icing on the cake.

Outside of this guest appearance on 'Kickin' It', the guard has done his fair share of work as an actor. He popularly embodied the character of "Uncle Drew" for Pepsi's ad campaign.

The character's popularity spurred the creation of a feature film in 2018 starring Irving as the main character as well. Other noteworthy players in the film included Shaquille O'Neal, Nate Robinson, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, and Aaron Gordon.

Can Kyrie Irving have an impact on the Mavericks this season?

Kyrie Irving's trade to the Dallas Mavericks shook up the NBA last season. After a significant period of turmoil in Brooklyn, the Nets finalized the trade prior to the All-Star break.

While several expected the Mavericks to get stronger with the pair of Irving and Luka Doncic leading the way, this did not come to pass. Instead, the Mavs careened out of the playoffs and missed the postseason altogether.

A failed campaign lent itself to some turmoil in the offseason as trade rumors surrounding Irving continued to pop up. However, Dallas subdued all whispers by giving Irving a three-year contract worth $120 million.

In many ways, this is promising for the Mavericks as it gives them time to build around Irving and Doncic. But the main concern remains whether Irving can truly impact Dallas' chances of winning a title.

It is safe to say that Irving is one of the most talented players in the league. However, the process of assimilating with Doncic will need to happen soon if Dallas want to make the most of their window.

