Mavericks Trade Rumors: Chris Paul, Lonzo Ball and Anthony Davis' ex-teammate among players eyed by West contenders 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 26, 2025 16:06 GMT
Mavericks target Chris Paul, Lonzo Ball and Anthony Davis
Mavericks target Chris Paul, Lonzo Ball and Anthony Davis' ex-teammate (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Anthony Davis-led Dallas Mavericks are point guard hunting this summer to fill in the void left behind by an ailing Kyrie Irving as he recovers from an ACL injury. According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Mavericks have considered multiple options, including Lonzo Ball and Anthony Davis' former teammate, Jrue Holiday.

Dallas isn't just limiting itself to trade options but also looking at free agency. 40-year-old Chris Paul has emerged as a potential target in the FA market. Here's what Mavericks insider Marc Stein reported:

"League sources say Dallas is expected to at least explore whether there are any feasible trade pathways to Boston's Jrue Holiday — complicated as that would likely be given the three years and $104 million still left on Holiday's contract while also maintaining an interest in a far more reasonable trade target ...."
"Lonzo Ball … Another name to monitor for Dallas: Chris Paul. The free agent-to-be just turned 40 on May 6, but Paul also just played (and started) 82 games in his maiden season as a San Antonio Spur."

Holiday would be the best addition of the three, given his history with Davis in New Orleans and championship pedigree. Ball and Paul would likely be stopgap additions. Holiday also fits the Mavericks better from the standpoint of fitting next to Irving once he returns.

Ball would also be a good fit, but his injury concerns make him a questionable trade target, especially if the Bulls' asking price starts with a first or second-round pick.

Meanwhile, Paul might be the easier target to acquire since he's a free agent. However, the 40-year-old's limitations on defense could make him a liability once Irving returns.

How Dallas Mavericks can acquire Jrue Holiday from Celtics or Lonzo Ball from Bulls

As mentioned by Marc Stein, Jrue Holiday is a tricky target for the Mavericks to acquire from the Celtics, given his $104 million salary over the next three years. It's a significant gamble, considering he's aging and has had injury issues over the past two years. However, he's a floor-raiser and would be a phenomenal addition.

The Mavericks would likely have to engage three teams, including one willing to absorb salary. The Wizards could be that trade partner. In return, Dallas will have to send Klay Thompson and Brandon Williams to Boston. Caleb Martin and Olivier Maxence-Prosper would be the salary dumps to Washington. The Mavs must attach a second-round pick to offload Martin and Prosper.

Here's a mock trade sending Jrue Holiday to Mavericks

Meanwhile, the deal to acquire Ball could require the Mavericks to part ways with P.J. Washington or Daniel Gafford and demand a pick in exchange since they would be the better players. Another option would be to trade minimums and a second-round pick.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
