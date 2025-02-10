"Mavs fans got a sympathy selection" - NBA fans abuzz over Kyrie Irving replacing Anthony Davis for 2025 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA announced on Monday that Dallas Mavericks veteran guard Kyrie Irving will replace the injured Anthony Davis for the 2025 All-Star Game. Davis has a left adductor strain that caused him to exit the third quarter of his debut game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. AD finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks before he had a noncontact injury.

According to the Mavericks, the big man could miss multiple weeks due to the injury. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Davis' absence could last a month. He'll miss the All-Star Game in San Francisco, California. The Dallas star was expected to play in his 10th ASG.

His new teammate, Irving, will take his place. Originally, the 2016 champion was one of the many players fans believe to have been snubbed to participate in the event. Overall, the former Duke sensation will play in his ninth All-Star game on Feb. 16.

However, fans had a few things to say about Irving's selection on X (formerly Twitter).

"Wow Mavs fans got a sympathy selection from the nba lmaoooo," a fan said.

"Devin Booker was snubbed again, but respect to Kyrie. He has had a great year," another fan commented.

"(Domantas) SABONIS?? HELLO? WHAT A F**KING JOKE," one fan was disappointed.

Other fans were excited to see the reunion of Irving and his former teammate, LeBron James.

"Kyrie & Bron on the court together again 🔥🔥🔥," a fan excitedly said.

"Dang just realized that we won’t get to see AD and LeBron on the same team again, but we do get the LeBron and Kyrie reunion!" another fan commented.

"Kyrie on the same team as LeBron 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀," one fan posted.

In 42 games, Irving has averaged 24.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 40.7% shooting from deep for Dallas. The veteran guard has much experience playing in the All-Star Game as he won the MVP in 2014 at New Orleans.

How has Kyrie Irving performed this season?

Kyrie Irving has performed admirably for the Mavs in the 2024–25 campaign. When Luka Doncic was out for a considerable length of time with a left calf injury, he took over as the team's leader. When Dallas acquired Doncic before the deadline, his duties grew.

With Anthony Davis as a new partner, many anticipated that the two would take over. But in his first game, Davis strained his left adductor. That hasn't deterred Irving, though.

In the last 10 games he's played, Uncle Drew has averaged 24.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 4.9 apg. During that stretch, the point guard has shot 45.5%. Despite the roster changes and injuries to his teammates, Irving has been a consistent contributor for the Mavs.

