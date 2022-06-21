“Who says they still can’t accomplish more?” - Max Kellerman says it’s not over yet between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, compares them to Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant

Former Cleveland Cavaliers stars Kyrie Irving and LeBron James' potential reunion is one of the biggest talking points at the moment. The duo were successful together, with the Cavaliers winning the championship in 2016.

On ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," sports media personality Max Kellerman believes that LeBron and Kyrie aren't done winning together yet. He draws comparisons to Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant and the tumultuous end to their relationship. Kellerman said:

"When you hear Shaq and Penny talk, they both recognize, 'Damn, we were just young and immature.' When you hear Shaq and Kobe talk, the same thing, they should have accomplished more. LeBron and Kyrie is kind of like that, but who says they can't accomplish more? It's not over yet."

Max Kellerman was referring to Shaq leaving Penny Hardaway and the Orlando Magic. O'Neal's departure was due to contract disputes that arose because the Magic decided to pay Hardaway first.

Shaq and Kobe also had a falling out that was very well documented after having won three championships.

How LeBron James fared with Cleveland Cavaliers and Kyrie Irving

LeBron James' return to Cleveland from South Beach was a big call after the disappointment of losing the 2014 Finals. However, considering Kyrie Irving's talent, James' decision to return after unceremoniously leaving in 2010 was the right call.

James had an incredible four-year run with the Cavs in his second stint with the team. He put up absurd stat lines and took his team (almost single-handedly at times) to four finals appearances. The Eastern Conference was completely dominated by James and Kyrie.

The biggest highlight of his return to the Cavs was obviously the triumph over the Warriors in the 2016 Finals. The Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit in the series. In the process, he brought Cleveland its first championship in over half a century.

King James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in that series. He shot 49.4% and 37.1% from the perimeter. Irving averaged 27.1 points on 46.8% shooting and 40.5% from beyond the arc, along with 2.1 steals per game.

However, with Irving's departure in 2017, the onus was on James and Kevin Love to propel the Cavs to another championship. Kyrie Irving's departure significantly weakened the roster, but the Cavaliers made it to another finals, where they were swept by the Warriors.

Nevertheless, LeBron James' four-year spell with Cleveland is looked at with fondness as he finally brought home a championship.

