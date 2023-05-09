"May have to change Steve Kerr" - Skip Bayless suggests ousting Warriors head coach

The Warriors were up 10 against the LA Lakers with 5:43 left in the third quarter after Wiggins made a cutting layup to the basket. It was a welcome sight for Warriors fans as all the road team had to do was hold on to the lead and close in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, they weren't able to slow the Lakers down as the lead was cut to just seven by the end of the third quarter and the home team never looked back. With the loss, the Lakers have taken a commanding 3-1 lead with the series heading back to Golden State for a Game 5.

Following a championship run last season, the Warriors have been inconsistent this season. Analyst Skip Bayless spoke on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" regarding the state of the team and where he sees them moving forward.

"Something has been afoul this whole year," Bayless said. "Something has been off and missing this whole year. They may have to change voices going into next year. They may have to change Steve Kerr. At some point, they're not hearing what they need to hear, or at some point, they've just sort of hit the dynastic wall because sometimes you just do."

After securing his fourth championship in eight seasons as the coach of the Golden State Warriors, Kerr has seen his team struggle this season.

Other than Kerr's questionable lineup decisions in the postseason, Golden State also dealt with other problems throughout the regular season. From locker room tension between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole to injuries and lackluster roster depth, it proved too challenging to handle.

Even if there is an argument to be made about fatigue being a factor due to the first-round series against the Sacramento Kings going 7 games, Golden State still had enough to compete with the Lakers.

Golden State finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with an abysmal 11-30 record on the road. The Warriors also finished 10th in offensive ratings at 115.1 and 14th in defensive ratings at 113.4.

Steve Kerr's accomplishments as coach of the Golden State Warriors

Coaching a dynasty team is no slouch, and in his eight seasons with Golden State prior to this season, Steve Kerr managed to lead his team to four championships. The team also changed the way the game is played today.

Kerr played for the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and spent time with Mike D'Antoni and Alvin Gentry at Phoenix as the general manager. Kerr was able to integrate different playing styles and philosophies to transform the Golden State Warriors from a championship team to a dynasty.

Aside from the four championships, Kerr also won NBA Coach of the Year (2016) and was even named the NBA All-Star Game head coach twice (2015, 2017).

