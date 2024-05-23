"Maybe add Doggystyle" — Damian Lillard gives his two cents on Apple Music's top 100 albums of all time

Milwaukee Bucks superstar and professional rapper Damian Lillard has responded to Apple Music’s list of the top 100 albums of all time on Instagram. He wanted one particular project from Snoop Dogg to be included. Lillard, whose season for the Bucks concluded in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, is known to be longtime friends with the legendary rapper.

The two have also previously worked together as musicians, with Lillard's 2022-released song Kobe featuring vocals from the now 52-year-old rapper.

Regardless, global streaming giant Apple Music has recently released its list of the top 100 music albums of all time. The ranking was released over time, with the top spot being released on Wednesday morning. It was given to Lauryn Hill’s 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, with bona fide legends such as Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Prince and Frank Ocean featuring in the rest of the top five.

However, Snoop Dogg's album Doggystyle, widely regarded as the rapper’s best work, did not feature toward the top of the list. It came all the way down at No. 84 in the overall list, something Lillard was seemingly not happy with.

On Instagram, the Bucks star claimed that he wanted to see Doggystyle higher up but was "not mad" with the results:

“Maybe add Doggystyle…but I am not mad.”

Lillard may have been unaware that Snoop Dogg’s album did, in fact, feature in the list, albeit all the way down at 84. Alternatively, the player might want his friend and collaborator’s work to be featured much higher.

Snoop Dogg and Damian Lillard have been friends for years

The fact that Lillard wanted Snoop’s work to be included higher in the rankings comes as no surprise. The two celebrities have not only worked together in the past — they are also close friends. The rapper actually performed for Lillard and his wife Kay'la Hanson during their wedding in September 2021.

He had a lavish ceremony attended by celebrities and former teammates, although the player reportedly filed for divorce toward the end of last year. What’s more, the rapper also congratulated Lillard when he moved to the Milwaukee Bucks from the Portland Trail Blazers, saying:

"D— Lillard to the Bucks? That's good. Going to the East, nephew. Ball out. You got Gannis on your squad now. The East just got nasty."

In another Instagram video, Snoop Dogg gave further evidence of his friendship with Lillard, claiming that the player confirmed his move to the Bucks with a text message:

“So I just got the text from Damian Lillard myself. It’s true, he’s going to the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s no sources that you have to say that’s been told to you. I actually spoke to Dame via text. He’s going to the Milwaukee Bucks. Congratulations, Dame Lillard. Let’s go get that Championship, n**ga.”

Considering their friendship, it is no surprise that Lillard wanted Snoop Dogg’s album to be higher, even if it did feature in the Apple Music rankings.