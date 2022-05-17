"Maybe swinging from my knees though" - 4x NBA MVP gives hilarious response when asked about a potential 5-round Ice-Hockey shootout by Tom Brady

LeBron James was challenged to an ice-hockey shootout by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The LA Lakers superstar and 4-time MVP gave a hilarious response to the question.

In the context of a quick Q&A session hosted by James on Twitter, Brady started things off by asking the Lakers star:

"You and me, 5 rounds, ice-hockey shootout, who wins?"

Given the nature of the question, the majority of viewers were slightly perplexed. However, LeBron James had a hilarious response in store for Brady. Establishing his position in the "Battle of the GOATs", the 37-year old said:

"me but barely. May be swinging from the knees though."

Emphasizing his victory, James did have to add a contingency plan to ensure this win. Given how difficult it is to stand, much less move, on the ice-hockey rink, the 37-year old would have no other option but to play on his knees.

The exchanges between the two legends have always been a treat for sports fans. LeBron James and Tom Brady have dedicated their lives to their respective sports. They are both examples of longevity and sustained excellence on the field.

Both superstars will be returning for another season in their respective leagues. The sports world will look forward to seeing the two sustain their peak for yet another season.

LeBron James and Tom Brady return for another season

Tom Brady in actiion at the NFC Divisional Playoffs

LeBron James is in the last year of his contract with the Lakers. Tom Brady, on the other hand, made a surprise move as he announced his return from retirement earlier this year.

Brady, at the age of 44, is way past his physical prime in the NFL. Having lost in the Divisional Playoffs against the LA Rams, Brady announced the end of his long career.

Retired as a highly decorated athlete and regarded as one of the best to ever play the game, Brady had no need to further defend his legacy.

However, a chance meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo on the eve of his hat-trick performance against Tottenham Hotspur lit the fire within the quarterback. He then decided to continue to pursue his career in professional football.

While Brady's return marks a more theatrical and glorious return, the same cannot be said for LeBron James. Having missed the playoffs for the second time during his tenure with the LA Lakers, the 37-year old saw a massive blow to his legacy.

While James had one of his greatest individual seasons, the team suffered at the hands of internal conflicts and injuries. With an unknown wasteland lying ahead, the future for LeBron and the Lakers is up for debate.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar