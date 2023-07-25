"Me headed to Saudi": LeBron James has a hilarious reaction after Kylian Mbappe gets offered a whopping $700 million deal

LA Lakers' LeBron James was one of many people surprised with the mega one-year deal that French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe received from Al Hilal.

The Saudi Arabian soccer club reportedly offered Mbappe a one-year deal worth over $700 million, which is undoubtedly one of the biggest offers in all sports.

Having recently made a fortune worth a billion dollars through playing in the NBA, LeBron was seemingly taken aback by the offer Mbappe received.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He didn't hide the fact that he was interested in an offer similar to the soccer star and quickly went to Twitter to show share his cheeky reaction:

"Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal!" James tweeted.

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IX0VSMZYNb Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal!🏾🤷🏾‍♂️

With the insane offer the Saudi Arabian club made for Mbappe it could be possible that they pursue an NBA superstar next. Given that basketball has expanded globally over the past few years and the league has become a global brand, there's a chance that LeBron could get a similar offer one day.

James signed a two-year contract extension worth $97.1 million prior to the start of last season with the LA Lakers. He has a player option for the 2024-25 season, which he could exercise to allow him to play alongside his son, Bronny.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M.

You might also be interested in reading this: Fact Check: Did LeBron James wear a pink dress for Barbie movie premiere? Debunking viral photo of LA Lakers superstar

Sony released LeBron James' limited edition PlayStation 5 console cover and controller

Sony releases LeBron James' limited edition accessories

The long wait is over as Sony has finally released one of the most awaited accessories for the PlayStation 5 this year. Pre-orders for the console cover and the limited edition controller started last month.

It was part of the collaboration between LeBron James and Sony for this year:

"This is insane here." LeBron said. "You guys don't understand being a kid from Akron, having a collaboration with PlayStation. Oh my goodness, nothing is given, everything is earned. I gotta give a special shout out to PlayStation, you guys are unbelievable for this collaboration.

"This is so dope! You already know what I'm about to be doing later for sure. Y'all know I'mma be gaming later all day today, all night.

"Be on the lookout, 'cause we got some special stuff coming too. Stay tuned now."

It's well known that LeBron James enjoys playing games as well. Back when he was a rookie for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the four-time champion was seen carrying his PlayStation 2. He's since come a long way and has a collaboration with one of the most iconic gaming consoles.

According to James, big things are still on their way, but didn't give much minformation about it for now.

Also read: LeBron James releases ‘PS5 Limited Edition’ custom controller on PlayStation website: Price, color & more

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!