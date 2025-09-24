"Means nothing to me": Zion Williamson keeps it a buck with bold statement on viral weight loss body transformation 

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson went viral as he looked noticeably leaner during Tuesday's media day at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Louisiana. Throughout his NBA career, the former No. 1 pick has been hindered by several injuries and has received criticism about his conditioning.

Ad

On the first day of the Pelicans' training camp on Wednesday, Williamson was asked about the viral photos.

"(It's) outside noise," Williamson said. "That stuff means nothing to me. Whoever was here when we were working and people doubted us, that's who I want to celebrate with when that time comes."

Will Guillory @WillGuillory Zion was also asked about his Media Day photos going viral and the hype that's building around him: "(It's) outside noise. ... That stuff means nothing to me. Whoever was here when we were working and people doubted us, that's who I want to celebrate with when that time comes."

Ad

Trending

Since entering the league in 2019, Zion Williamson has missed more games (268) than he's played (214). Last season, he appeared in just 30 games.

This is a developing story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More