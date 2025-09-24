"Means nothing to me": Zion Williamson keeps it a buck with bold statement on viral weight loss body transformation 

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson went viral as he looked noticeably leaner during Tuesday's media day at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Louisiana. Throughout his NBA career, the former No. 1 pick has been hindered by several injuries and has received criticism about his conditioning.
On the first day of the Pelicans' training camp on Wednesday, Williamson was asked about the viral photos.
"(It's) outside noise," Williamson said. "That stuff means nothing to me. Whoever was here when we were working and people doubted us, that's who I want to celebrate with when that time comes."
Since entering the league in 2019, Zion Williamson has missed more games (268) than he's played (214). Last season, he appeared in just 30 games.
