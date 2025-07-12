"Megan got him feeling young again": Fans react to Klay Thompson’s offseason makeover as Mavs star gears up for statement season

NBA fans reacted to Klay Thompson's offseason workout video making the rounds on social media. In a clip posted by Ball Is Life on Instagram, the Dallas Mavericks star was seen training in a gym, with free agent Michael Beasley also present during the scrimmage.

Thompson looked rejuvenated, scoring over defenders with his trademark jumper and even attacking the rim, showing flashes of his old self.

With Klay Thompson looking like the version of himself that fans remember from his prime, the comments section lit up with excitement. Some even humorously linked his apparent resurgence to recent dating news involving rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

"Megan on bro side, n**** got a infinity stone," a fan wrote.

"That's cause of Meg got him feeling young again," another fan wrote.

One fan was already predicting another legendary 3-point performance.

"yeah shoutout to Meg. we bout to see this man drop another 14 three pointer game."

Comments on the post

Another user noted his serious approach to the workout.

"Shirt tucked in during open run you know he on demon time."

Others commented on his health and motivation.

"Ngl idk if yall can tell but it looks like he got his knees fully back."

"Klay found out Mavs going to be a contender this year said let me get back to feeling like 2016 klay again," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan took a moment to remind people of Thompson’s prime.

"People forget that this man was one of the best players in the world lol," the fan wrote.

Comments on the post

Is Klay Thompson dating Megan Thee Stallion?

After Megan Thee Stallion posted a poolside photo that appeared to feature Klay Thompson in the background, TMZ reported the two are dating.

Thompson also shared a series of vacation pictures from the Bahamas. In addition to solo shots and gym clips, the Mavericks star posted several photos with Megan Thee Stallion, though her face wasn’t revealed. One photo showed them holding hands.

Stallion, a Houston native, wouldn’t have to travel far to attend Mavericks home games, adding to the speculation of a budding relationship. Mavs fans can likely expect to see her courtside in the 2025-26 season.

