"Never heard of her before" - Mychal Thompson reacts to son Klay Thompson dating Megan Thee Stallion as ex-Lakers gets stunned by her massive earnings

TMZ has reported that Klay Thompson is now dating Megan Thee Stallion — and when asked about it, the Dallas Mavericks guard’s father, Mychal Thompson, kept his response mild.

Ad

On a recent Mason & Ireland episode, co-host John Ireland brought up the rumored romance, only for Mychal to respond with surprise. When asked if his son was seeing Megan Thee Stallion, Mychal simply replied:\

“I’ve never heard of her before.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The hosts proceeded to fill him in, giving details about the rapper’s career, her music, and her famously curvy physique. But what really caught Mychal’s attention was when they mentioned she was wealthy.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Megan Thee Stallion’s estimated fortune is $30 million. Upon hearing that a prenup might not be necessary thanks to her own financial success, Mychal replied:

“Oh no, I like her!”

Dating speculation began Wednesday after Megan posted a series of bikini photos on Instagram to promote her Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection. In the background of one image, sharp-eyed fans spotted the Dallas Mavericks’ Klay Thompson relaxing by the pool.

Ad

Ad

The following day, TMZ confirmed the two were dating.

READ: Megan Thee Stallion breaks the internet after sharing poolside snap with Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson’s dating life

While Klay tends to keep his love life lowkey, he’s been romantically linked to a few notable figures:

From 2014 to 2015, he dated social media personality and comedian Hannah Stocking, who rose to fame through Vine.

He was also rumored to be involved with basketball player Tiffany Suarez.

Ad

In 2018, Klay began dating actress and model Laura Harrier, best known for playing Liz Allan in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Harrier is also a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton and has modeled for top fashion houses like Bulgari, Calvin Klein, and Boss.

Although the two reportedly split in 2019, photos of them together in 2020 sparked talk of a possible reconciliation.

However, in 2022, Harrier confirmed her engagement to Sam Jarou.

READ: Who has Klay Thompson dated? Lesser known details about Warriors star

As for Megan Thee Stallion, she’s previously been linked to several high-profile names — including NBA forward Torrey Craig, rapper Pardison Fontaine, Tory Lanez and soccer star Romelu Lukaku.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.