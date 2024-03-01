"Melo has PTSD from 2022": Carmelo Anthony claiming LeBron James can't win championship with Warriors has NBA fans in shambles

LA Lakers star LeBron James was almost part of a trade that could've sent him to the Golden State Warriors. That could've changed the league as he would have partnered with Steph Curry, who's regarded as the NBA's best shooter. Many predicted that the two would win a title, but James' old buddy, Carmelo Anthony, doesn't think they have the chance to.

Superteams are often surprising. Both James and Curry have been part of superteams in the past, and they've benefitted by winning titles. Now that they're in the twilight stage of their careers, there are a few who are interested in seeing them play for the same team.

The LA Lakers star may be the league's oldest player at 39, but he's still an effective star. For Curry, he's 35 years old but is still the Golden State Warriors' best player. Hypothetically, having them team up could lead to at least one championship.

But Anthony doesn't believe that a team-up of James and Curry would result in a championship. The former scoring champion shared his reasoning in the latest episode of "7PM in Brooklyn."

"I don't think so," Melo answered when asked if James and Curry could win a title together. "Because, guess what? If LeBron is going to Golden State, you gotta build another team. He (Draymond Green) outta there. Klay (Thompson) is gone. They can't stay. It's going to be them two and (Jonathan) Kuminga."

While he gave a decent reasoning behind his answer. Fans think otherwise. Here are some of what the fans had to say about Melo's take on the matter.

Most fans still believe that having both James and Curry on the same team would guarantee a championship ring for any team. After all, they are the two biggest stars in the league right now.

LeBron James addressed the recent Warriors trade rumors involving him

The entire NBA was rocked when the news about the Warriors pursuing LeBron James broke. There were many questions in people's heads. One of the main questions was regarding the knowledge of James about the trade talks. To everyone's surprise, the Lakers star wasn't aware of what was going on.

During the All-Star break, he talked about it on "Inside the NBA on TNT."

"It didn't go far at all," James said. "I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it. ... But it never even got to me, so I heard it when the reports dropped as well."

It was reported that Warriors owner Joe Lacob was the man behind the idea of bringing James to San Francisco. Now, this remains one of the biggest what-if team-ups in league history.

