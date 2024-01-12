Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report (Jan. 12): Latest update on Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama's availabilities

The injuries keep on piling up for the Memphis Grizzlies as Santi Aldama and Marcus Smart were both ruled out for their game against the LA Clippers on Friday night. Aldama will miss his second straight game due to a left knee contusion, while Smart suffered a severe right ring finger injury, forcing him to sit out as well.

Already out for the Memphis Grizzlies are Ja Morant, Derrick Rose, Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams.

Morant was already ruled out for the rest of the season due to a labral tear on his right shoulder. He underwent surgery to repair the said shoulder on Thursday.

Rose is nursing a left hamstring strain, and his injury is being monitored every week.

Clarke is still out for one more month with an Achilles tendon injury, while Adams is out indefinitely due to his knee injury.

What happened to Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama?

Santi Aldama was diagnosed with a left knee contusion, but it was unknown when and how he suffered the injury.

The contusion forced Santi Aldama to sit out the Memphis Grizzlies' shock Tuesday night win against the Dallas Mavericks and will miss their next game against the LA Clippers.

On the other hand, Smart broke his finger after making a 3-pointer in the Grizzlies-Mavericks game.

Upon an MRI, he was diagnosed with a rupture of the proximal interphalangeal joint central.

Marcus Smart's stats vs. Dallas Mavericks

Marcus Smart was actually on track for an explosion for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Dallas Mavericks.

Smart finished with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 21 minutes of action before leaving the game with 7:28 left in the third quarter.

Smart only noticed the fracture when he saw his hands while celebrating his made three.

When will Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama return?

Marcus Smart is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks with his right ring finger injury, which means he could only return after the All-Star break.

With that said, Smart is now ruled out as well for the Memphis Grizzlies' Feb. 4 game against the Boston Celtics, which would have been his first game in Boston since the former Celtics star moved to the Grizzlies.

On the other hand, there is no specific timetable for Aldama's return, although the Grizzlies are expected to re-evaluate him for their Saturday night game against the New York Knicks.