Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report: Latest update on Santi Aldama's status and Luke Kennard's injury

The Memphis Grizzlies are still searching for their first win of the season after losing to the defending champions Denver Nuggets on Friday night. The Grizzlies are back in action on Saturday, flying to the Capitol to face the Washington Wizards.

Four players are currently listed on the Grizzlies' injury report for Saturday's matchup against the Wizards, as per ESPN. Santi Aldama is listed as day-to-day, while Luke Kennard, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke are out. Ja Morant is also out as he continues to serve a 25-game suspension to start the season.

Aldama will be a game-time decision as he continues to deal with a mild right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during practice and if he can't suit on Saturday, David Roddy will get his minutes like in the first two games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Luke Kennard is set to miss his second straight game due to a concussion suffered in the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Kennard is still under observation and will have to pass the NBA's concussion protocol to get cleared.

Steven Adams recently underwent right knee surgery to address stability issues stemming from a sprained PCL suffered back in January. The Grizzlies hoped that Adams wouldn't need surgery since he's been rehabbing for a while. He is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NBA season.

Brandon Clarke suffered a torn Achilles tendon in March and will be missing a good chunk of the season. Clarke still has no timetable for a return, but the typical recovery period for a ruptured Achilles is eight to 12 months.

Memphis Grizzlies start the season at 0-2

Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a 0-2 start this season after losing their first two games of the season. The Grizzlies were on the road for the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. Desmond Bane had 31 points that night, but it was not enough to prevent the 111-104 loss.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who was supposed to step up his offensive game in the absence of Ja Morant, only had eight points, five rebounds and three assists. Jackson did bounce back on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets. He had 21 points and nine rebounds, but was not enough to prevent the 108-104 defeat.

Marcus Smart played great with 20 points, five assists and four steals, while Derrick Rose had 16 points off the bench. The Grizzlies brought Smart and Rose in the offseason to alleviate Morant's absence due to his suspension.

