Memphis Grizzlies Summer League 2022: Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Memphis Grizzlies are arguably the next big team looking to make a title push. They are labeled as the up-and-coming young squad who have the raw talent and irrational confidence to go up against anybody.

They won 56 games last season and were the second seed in the West, but ultimately lost to the eventual NBA champions Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs.

Many analysts still believe that if Ja Morant hadn't hurt himself in the conference semifinals, the Grizzlies would have gone on to win the series, and possibly the title. They were arguably the toughest matchup for the Warriors in the playoffs and are looking to bounce back next season with more rigour.

The Grizzlies are a team to watch out for in the NBA Summer League as they have several talented young players. They annually take part in the Salt Lake City Summer League along with OKC Thunder, Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers. They will then head to the Las Vegas Summer League and participate alongside the rest of the 29 teams for a championship.

Memphis Grizzlies' roster for Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer League

Ziaire Williams of the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies' Summer League roster will be headlined by their NBA veterans Xavier Tillman Sr., Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama. Williams and Aldama are now sophomores who were selected in the 2021 NBA Draft while Tillman is a third-year pro selected in 2020.

The roster will also be highlighted by their rookies who were recently selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Grizzlies selected Jake LaRavia (19th), David Roddy (23rd), Kennedy Chandler (38th) and Vince Williams Jr. (47th) in the draft. LaRavia and Roddy were first-round selections while Chandley and Williams were late second-rounders.

Moreover, three players from the NBA G League will be featured on the roster - Shaq Buchanan, Dakota Mathias and Romeo Weems. Weems and Buchanan play for the Grizzlies affiliate Memphis Hustle while Mathias plays for the Texas Legends.

Here is the Memphis Grizzlies Summer League roster:

Player Name: Position: Santi Aldama Forward Keve Aluma Forward Shaq Buchanan Guard Kennedy Chandler Guard Jake LaRavia Forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. Forward Dakota Mathias Guard EJ Onu Center David Roddy Forward Ronaldo Segu Guard Xavier Tillman Sr. Forward Tremont Waters Guard Romeo Weems Forward Ziaire Williams Forward Vince Williams Forward

Unlike some teams, the Grizzlies will keep the same roster for Salt Lake City and the Las Vegas Summer League.

Grizzlies assistant coach David McClure will serve as head coach of the Salt Lake City Summer League team.

Memphis Grizzlies Summer League Schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Tuesday, 7/5/2022, 7:00 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers ESPN Wednesday, 7/6/2022, 7:00 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN2 Thursday, 7/7/2022, 8:00 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz NBA TV Saturday, 7/9/2022, 9:30 PM ET LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA TV Sunday, 7/10/2022, 9:00 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies ESPNU Tuesday, 7/12/2022, 6:00 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets ESPNU Thursday, 7/14/2022, 3:30 PM ET Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics NBA TV

The first three games on the schedule above are the Salt Lake City games held at Vivint Arena in Utah during the first week of July. The other four games are in the Las Vegas Summer League, which will be held at the Thomas and Mack Center and the Cox Pavillion at the UNLV campus.

Along with national coverage on NBA TV, ESPN's family of networks including ESPNU and ESPN2 will be covering the Summer League games. Tennessee fans can also visit grizzlies.com to catch the Grind City Media coverage.

