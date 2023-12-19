Memphis Grizzlies updated starting lineup and depth chart following Ja Morant's return vs Pelicans

Ja Morant returns to the lineup for the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday after missing the first 25 games of the season due to his suspension. The All-Star guard will play for the first time since April and hopes his return will help the Grizzlies turn things around following their poor start to the season.

Memphis has won only six of its first 25 games and is currently on a five-game losing streak.

Following Morant's return, the Grizzlies will see changes to their lineup. With that in mind, let's take a look at their updated depth chart and starting lineup.

Memphis Grizzlies updated starting lineup and depth chart following Ja Morant's return

Starting lineup G G F F C Ja Morant Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jaren Jackson Jr. Xavier Tillman

Depth chart G G F F C Ja Morant Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jaren Jackson Jr. Xavier Tillman Marcus Smart Luke Kennard Ziaire Williams Santi Aldama Bismack Biyombo Derrick Rose Jacob Gilyard David Roddy GG Jackson Brandon Clarke John Konchar Jake LaRavia

The Memphis Grizzlies also expect veteran guards Marcus Smart (left foot sprain) and Derrick Rose (left hamstring tightness) to get back to the floor in late December to early January and are optimistic they will be able to turn things around.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach says Ja Morant will get 'significant minutes' vs the Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke about the status of Ja Morant ahead of his season debut Tuesday vs the New Orleans Pelicans.

Per Jenkins, Morant is in great condition and will get 'significant minutes' vs New Orleans.

"Health-wise, he’s in great shape physically. Now it’s just a matter of just adjusting to NBA game shape. But knowing how hard he plays, he’s going to be going full steam tomorrow and then a day off and get ready for Thursday’s first home game for him," Taylor Jenkins said on Monday, via NBA.com.

"But I won’t anticipate going crazy with his minutes. But I don’t think it’s any kind of restriction, you know, low minutes or anything like that."

Ja Morant expects to get better game after game, but he will need some time to return to his All-Star level.

"I take it day by day. Just having our focus on the now. (Desmond Bane and Jackson) are playing at an All-Star level, All-NBA level. When I come back, hopefully, it stays the same and makes their job easier," Morant said pregame, via NBA.com.

Memphis is coming off a heavy loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (116-97), who continue to impress with their consistency. They are second in the West with 17 wins and eight losses.