Mere media day appearance propels Zion Williamson to MVP contention with drastically improved odds

If Zion Williamson's NBA career were to be summarised in a single word, it would be perplexity. The New Orleans Pelicans star was one of the most, if not the most, hyped rookies entering the NBA in the last decade before Victor Wembanyama. However, the Pelicans' forward failed to deliver goods. On Tuesday, fans were surprised to see a slim and fit Williamson attending the Pelicans media day. The two-time All-Star looked like he had shed significant weight. The transformation drastically improved the Pelicans forward's chances of winning the MVP award next season.ProphetX revealed that Williamson's MVP odds increased from 500/1 to 250/1. Williamson is now considered a top 10 MVP candidate in the league.NBACentral @TheDunkCentralLINKZion Williamson is now considered a top-10 MVP candidate after losing weight, per @PlayProphetX. MVP odds: Before media day: 500/1 After media day: 250/1 (Via https://t.co/F1e8y6aqXE)Injuries have followed Williamson, keeping him away from reaching his true potential. In his rookie season, the Pelicans forward missed the first half of the season after suffering a meniscus injury during the preseason. He played only 24 games in his first season, and this pattern has been repeating itself for the last six seasons.Almost every season, Williamson starts the season strong but gets injured halfway through the schedule. In his last six seasons, the Pelicans forward has not made a single playoff appearance. However, it looks like the next season will be different.Zion Williamson comments on his impressive transformationZion Williamson sat down with the press for a brief Q&amp;A session. One reporter asked the Pelicans' forward about his impressive transformation. Williamson said he felt the same about his body when he was in college.&quot;We came up with a plan from boxing to working out on the football field a lot to just different random workouts,&quot; he said. &quot;And during that timeframe last year, I really felt a shift in my body to where I would look at him and go, 'Dude, it feels good to feel good.'&quot;I haven't felt like this since college, high school, just where I can walk into a gym and I feel good.&quot;Last season, Williamson averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 30 appearances for the Pelicans.