"Messed me up" - Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele playfully blames friends for ruining her car karaoke moment

Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, spent Friday night with some of her friends, whose antics left her frustrated. Michele and Green have been dating since last year, and have a daughter together born in May. The Houston Rockets guard had a fantastic start to the season, but he's currently struggling with his shot.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Michele shared a video of herself in a car with her friends in the back seat. She was singing to the tune of Beyonce's 2008 song "Halo" when her friends started laughing and screaming. Michele attempted to quiet them with a shush and even gave them a side-eye but decided to keep singing.

"They done messed me up on my song," Michele wrote.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

There has been much criticism surrounding the relationship between Jalen Green and Draya Michele since they were linked last year, largely due to their 17-year age gap and the fact that Michele’s son is almost the same age as Green.

However, Michele remained unbothered by the noise and told TMZ Sports back in June that love wins at the end of the day.

"We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff," Michele said. "We block it out and mind our business. I don't know what people's problem is. Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day."

Draya Michele was previously linked to other NBA players such as DeShawn Stevenson and Gilbert Arenas. Michele also dated NFL stars Orlando Scandrick and Tyrod Taylor.

Jalen Green gives back to the Houston community ahead of Thanksgiving

Jalen Green gives back to the Houston community ahead of Thanksgiving. (Photo: IMAGN)

Ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday, Houston Rockets star Jalen Green blessed hundreds of families early by handing out turkeys and meals in the community. Green, who has spoken about experiencing food insecurity in the past, wanted to use his platform and resources to help others.

"It means the world to give back to the community," Green said, according to Rockets Wire on USA Today. "It's an amazing community. Houston has shown a lot of love to me, so it's only right that I show that back. ... At one point in time, it was hard for me. I understand what that's like, I made a living out of something that I enjoy doing, and it's only right that I give back to the community."

Expand Tweet

Green collaborated with Latter Day Deliverance Revival Church to distribute groceries and other essentials. The event was scheduled ahead of Thanksgiving, as the Rockets will be on the road later this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback