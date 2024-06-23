"Two adults being in love" - Jalen Green and Draya Michele hit back at criticism of their relationship

Jalen Green and Draya Michele don't care about the critics of their relationship. Green and Michele welcomed their daughter on Mother's Day and the couple seems to be going strong. The Houston Rockets star also had a daughter back in February with a woman named Myah Iakopo, per VIBE.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the couple was asked about the hate and criticism they receive online. Some fans have spawned hateful messages toward Michele, who is 17 years older than the Rockets guard.

However, Green and the Mint Swim founder are too in love to focus on what other people say about them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff. We block it out and mind our business. Two adults being in love, I don't know why that would rub people the wrong way. It's kind of weird. Love is love at the end of the day," Michele said.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green haven't revealed the name of their daughter, but her birth date has a special meaning for Michele.

Michele's father died on Mother's Day 2021 and since then, it has been extremely hard on her. However, things changed three years later, as her daughter was born on the same special day.

"In 2021, on Mother's Day, my dad passed away. Since then, it's been extremely hard to celebrate that day without remembering the earth-shattering phone call I received that morning. Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I'm forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward," Michele wrote on Instagram.

Jalen Green reportedly welcomed a daughter with Myah Iakopo back in February

Jalen Green welcomed a daughter with Myah Iakopo back in February.

A 23-year-old California student named Myah Iakopo gave birth to a daughter on February 12. TMZ Sports reported that the father of the baby, named Peace Moira Lakopo, was Jalen Green.

Iakopo and Green have known each other for a while but weren't in a serious relationship. The Houston Rockets star has been giving financial support to her daughter since her birth.

Green has averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game since February 15, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc.