NBA fans stunned as Jalen Green reportedly welcomed baby girl in February, ex & current partner have no issues

Draya Michele announced earlier in March that she and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green are expecting a daughter. However, as reported by TMZ, Green welcomed a daughter with a different woman even before Michele's Instagram post announcing her pregnancy.

According to TMZ, the daughter of the Rockets guard is named Peace Moira and was born on Feb. 12 to mother Myah Iakopo. Michele is reportedly aware of Green's other daughter and baby mama and is fine with it although she and Iakopo are yet to speak.

Hoops fans who saw the report gave several, mixed reactions. Several people were quite surprised upon reading the report.

"22 years old and already has 2 baby mamas smh," @lexiforsenate tweeted.

"Back to back babies??" @ggraciegg asked.

"This man got another woman pregnant smh..." @Kvng_Jared15 added.

Meanwhile, other fans seemed to poke fun at Jalen Green and the whole situation.

"Project twins after bein in the NBA for a couple years is crazy lmaooo," @handsomelyrude pointed out.

"Awww Draya thought she was the only one," @river110375 tweeted along with a laughing emoji to punctuate their point.

"Y'all see why that boy was hooping so hard in 2024. Boy got mouths to feed," @OctoberzOwn11 said.

When Draya Michele announced on IG that she was expecting a daughter with Green in March, she was already seven months pregnant. May is her ninth month of pregnancy so she is expected to give birth soon.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green threw a lavish baby shower for their daughter

Draya Michele has been showing off and documenting her pregnancy on her IG account since announcing that she was expecting early in March. Then, toward the end of April, the actress and reality TV star shared snapshots of a baby shower she held for her and Jalen Green's daughter.

In her post, Michele thanked their friends and family who attended the event and showed off a mouthwatering selection of desserts. Based on the images in her post, the party had a red-themed motif as a number of the guests, as well as Michele, sported the color.

Green did not feature in any of the images, but he liked the post and was seen in the IG stories of some of the guests who were present.

Why is Michele and Green's relationship drawing plenty of negative attention?

Jalen Green and Draya Michele's relationship drew plenty of negative comments from fans on social media due to their age gap. Green just turned 22 in February while Michele turned 39 in January.

With the latest reports of Green having another baby with a different woman, it's left to be seen whether their relationship will be subject to more flak from the public, especially with Green being considerably young.