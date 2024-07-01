"Messi would have made it" - Josh Hart trolls Cristiano Ronaldo for missing penalty against Slovenia in 2024 Euro Cup

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart trolled soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo during the last-16 game of the UEFA Euro 2024 on Monday. After the Portuguese legend missed a penalty kick in the first half of extra time against Slovenia, many had something to say. Hart wasn't the exception and trolled Ronaldo on X, bringing up Lionel Messi's name, CR7's archrival.

"Messi would have made it," Hart tweeted.

In the end, Ronaldo got the revenge and the last laugh. The Portuguese superstar took the first penalty in the shootout that followed the goalless extra time. Even though Atletico Madrid's keeper Jan Oblak guessed which side Ronaldo kicked the ball, he couldn't do anything and Portugal took a 1-0 lead that the team never lost.

Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, respectively, made the next two shots, while Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa blocked all three Slovenian kicks to give their team the win.

Now Portugal is set to face France in the quarterfinals on Friday. This game would have been one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semis if Portugal hadn't lost to Morocco in the quarterfinal round. Ronaldo is yet to score his first goal in this year's Euro, but he remains a key player for Portugal's success.

As for Hart, he followed that tweet with a big wish for CR7, acknowledging he didn't want to see the Real Madrid legend go out like this.

"Hope this isn’t the end of CR7 euro career," he posted.

Josh Hart trolled Isiah Hartenstein following exit from Knicks

Josh Hart has been busy on social media in recent hours. The NBA free agency started on Sunday with a lot of moves taking place. The Knicks lost a key player who helped them secure the No. 2 spot in the East standings last season, especially when Mitchell Robinson was out with an injury.

Isaiah Hartenstein is now a member of the OKC Thunder, set to share touches with Chet Holmgren in that frontcourt, but Hart wasn't happy about it, jokingly taking a shot at Hartenstein.

"You are dead to me Zay," Hart tweeted. "I never liked you anyways. But congrats on the bag!"

The Knicks have added notable players to their ranks this offseason, starting with Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets and securing OG Anunoby for many years. This team is ready to compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference, starting with the defending champion Boston Celtics.

