"Messing up your own money": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas issues strong warning to Ja Morant for repeating gun gesture

Due to his off-court actions in recent years, Ja Morant finds himself in hot water for using certain celebrations during games. Following his latest antics, one former player pleaded to the star guard to get his act together.

During the Memphis Grizzlies' recent matchup with the Golden State Warriors, Morant and Buddy Hield were seen using gun gestures at one another. The league ended up looking into the situation but decided not to reprimand either player.

As most know, Ja Morant had to serve a 25-game suspension last season after being caught waving a firearm on social media on two separate occasions. Following how things unfolded against the Warriors, Etan Thomas gave his thoughts on the Grizzlies' guard. He feels Morant is too premiere of a talent to keep getting caught up in situations like this.

"Talk to Gilbert Arenas, and what he went through after he got the gun thing," Thomas said. "You got to tred lightly. You don't involved you're elite. You was gonna be the face of the NBA.

You got to be able to conduct yourself on that level, because also, you're messing up your money. Like you're better than that."

Thomas spent nine seasons in the NBA, suiting up for multiple franchises. At the start of his career, he had the opportunity to play alongside Michael Jordan on the Washington Wizards.

Ja Morant used gun gesture celebration again after NBA's warning

In their official ruling, the league decided simply to issue a warning to Ja Morant and Buddy Hield for using gun gestures. They deemed the celebrations not violent, but feel it is inappropriate and should not be used during games.

In light of not facing any repercussions, this warning didn't seem to phase the Grizzlies star that much. Two nights later against the Miami Heat, Morant was spotted doing a similar celebration.

Ja Morant's actions didn't make headlines like they did against the Warriors. Instead, all the talk was about his play on the court.

Since firing head coach Taylor Jenkins, Memphis has been a major talking point to close the regular season. While many think the team could be starting to unravel, Ja Morant showed they are still focused on competing in the Western Conference playoffs.

In the final seconds against the Heat, Morant found himself with the ball in a tie game. He began by sizing up his defender, then quickly went to work. The All-Star guard managed to get a shot off around the free-throw line that rolled in just as time expired. This basket not only sealed a victory for the Grizzlies but capped off what was a 30-point night for Morant.

With five games to go on the season, Morant and the Grizzlies find themselves battling for a top-six in the West in hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament.

