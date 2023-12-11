Miami Heat Injury Report (Dec. 11): Latest update on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo's availability

The Miami Heat are back in action on Monday night to face the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. The Heat are coming off a 111-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and have been struggling with their health over the past two weeks. Let's look at the latest Miami Heat injury report for Dec. 11.

According to the team's injury report for Monday's matchup against the Hornets, there are six players listed as out. Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith and Dru Smith are dealing with injuries. They will not suit up along with R.J. Hampton and Nikola Jokic, who are both assigned to the team's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Adebayo is set to miss his fourth straight game due to a left hip contusion, while Herro has been dealing with a right ankle sprain since Nov. 8. Highsmith is recovering from a lower back contusion and Smith has a sprained right ACL.

The Miami Heat have also confirmed that two players are available for Monday's road game. Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin are both listed as available against the Charlotte Hornets.

Robinson is playing through a sore left groin, while Martin has a left shoulder contusion. Martin has found his stride in his last six games after a slow start to the season due to a knee injury that kept him out in the first 10 games.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets game preview

The Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets are set to face each other for the 123rd time on Monday night. The Heat are ahead of the head-to-head matchup 74-48. They are also dominating their most recent encounters, winning eight of the last 10 games against the Hornets dating back to May 2, 2021.

While they split the season series 2-2 last season, Miami won their first meeting of the season 111-105 on Nov. 14. Jimmy Butler had 32 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Bam Adebayo contributed 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

On the other hand, P.J. Washington had 32 points and six rebounds to lead the Hornets in scoring. LaMelo Ball added 28 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and three steals, while Nick Richards finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Miami is currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 12-10. The Hornets are four games behind and four games below the Heat with a 7-13 record.

