Miami Heat Injury Report (Dec. 2): Latest update on Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro's availability

The Miami Heat welcome the Indiana Pacers at the Kaseya Center for a second time in three nights on Saturday. The Heat snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday but lost Bam Adebayo to injury. Let's look at the latest Miami Heat injury report for Dec. 2 and get an update on Adebayo and Tyler Herro's availability.

Miami has seven players on their injury report – Adebayo, Herro, Jimmy Butler, R.J. Hampton, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith and Dru Smith. Adebayo, Herro, Hampton and Smith are listed as out.

Adebayo is dealing with a hip contusion suffered on Thursday while Herro remains in recovery from a sprained right ankle. Hampton has a sprained right knee while Smith was diagnosed with a third-degree sprain on his right ACL.

Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith might be listed on the Miami Heat's injury report but will likely suit up against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is listed as probable while Robinson and Highsmith are tagged as available.

Butler is dealing with a sprained right ankle but had 36 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes against the Pacers on Thursday. Robinson is nursing a sprained right thumb while Highsmith has a lower back contusion. Robinson played 26 minutes the other night while Highsmith was limited to just 12 minutes of action.

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers game preview

Saturday's game is the 129th regular-season contest between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers. It's their second meeting of the season, with the Heat taking the first one on Thursday, led by Jimmy Butler's 36 points.

The Pacers are ahead 72-56 over the Heat in their all-time head-to-head regular season record. However, Miami has won six of its last 10 meetings against Indiana since Mar. 21, 2021.

Miami ended their three-game losing streak on Thursday after beating the Pacers 142-132.

They improved to 11-8 for the season, which is good enough for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. It was a rough week for the Heat, losing to the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks since Monday.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are on a two-game losing skid and a 9-9 season record. They were inconsistent last month, getting wins over top teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks but losing to the lowly Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers.

