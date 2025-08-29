  • home icon
  • Micah Parsons' shock trade to Green Bay Packers leaves Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle with mixed emotions

Micah Parsons' shock trade to Green Bay Packers leaves Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle with mixed emotions

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 29, 2025 00:24 GMT
Draymond Green and other NBA players reacted to Micah Parsons
Draymond Green and other NBA players reacted to Micah Parsons' shock trade to Green Bay Packers [Picture Credit: Getty]

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and other NBA stars reacted to the NFL's blockbuster trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

According to reports, Parsons, who played his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys since being drafted in 2021, had already been very dissatisfied with Jerry Jones and the contract negotiations. Parsons had gone public, demanding that he wanted out of Dallas.

He also signed a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers with $135 million guaranteed. Reacting to the news, Draymond Green took a shot at Jones and congratulated Parsons on the contract.

"Wow!!! Jerry didn’t want to pay the money! Good Bag Micah 😤😤😤😤," Green wrote.

Dallas native and a longtime Cowboys fan, Julius Randle, also reacted to the post. The Minnesota Timberwolves star was unhappy with the team.

"I'm sick!!!!! It’s hard being a Cowboys fan damn!! 😭😭😭😭," Randle wrote.
Other NBA stars like Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Maxey also reacted to the news. They posted comments on Parsons' social media post. The new Packers defensive end posted a compilation video of his stint with the Cowboys on his Instagram.

"Thank you Dallas .. GO PACK GO! 🦁🧀🟢🟡," he wrote in the caption.
Mitchell reacted to the post and quipped that Parsons had kept his goodbye video ready even before the trade.

"Mannn you had this ready 😂😂 congrats fam!!!!," the Cleveland Cavaliers guard wrote.

Maxey, another Dallas native, didn't seem happy with the trade.

Comments on the post

Micah Parsons was arguably the best player on the Cowboys. While the Packers and Parsons were largely considered the biggest winners, Jones and the Cowboys were the projected biggest losers.

Draymond Green addresses back story of Jordan Poole fight

The infamous 2022 physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had NBA fans divided.

A post on X claimed that before Green punched Poole, Warriors coach Steve Kerr encouraged Poole to "stand up for himself" and "be a man" against Green, who was allegedly bullying him.

The post further claimed that Poole later said this to Green in relation to Steph Curry.

"You’re an expensive backpack for 30," Poole allegedly said.

Draymond Green reacted to the post with a series of emojis, calling a cap on the claim.

Green has addressed the incident in the past and called it among the lowest points of his career.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
