Micah Parsons' shock trade to Green Bay Packers leaves Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell and Julius Randle with mixed emotions

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and other NBA stars reacted to the NFL's blockbuster trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.According to reports, Parsons, who played his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys since being drafted in 2021, had already been very dissatisfied with Jerry Jones and the contract negotiations. Parsons had gone public, demanding that he wanted out of Dallas.He also signed a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers with $135 million guaranteed. Reacting to the news, Draymond Green took a shot at Jones and congratulated Parsons on the contract.&quot;Wow!!! Jerry didn’t want to pay the money! Good Bag Micah 😤😤😤😤,&quot; Green wrote.Dallas native and a longtime Cowboys fan, Julius Randle, also reacted to the post. The Minnesota Timberwolves star was unhappy with the team.&quot;I'm sick!!!!! It’s hard being a Cowboys fan damn!! 😭😭😭😭,&quot; Randle wrote.Other NBA stars like Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Maxey also reacted to the news. They posted comments on Parsons' social media post. The new Packers defensive end posted a compilation video of his stint with the Cowboys on his Instagram.&quot;Thank you Dallas .. GO PACK GO! 🦁🧀🟢🟡,&quot; he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMitchell reacted to the post and quipped that Parsons had kept his goodbye video ready even before the trade.&quot;Mannn you had this ready 😂😂 congrats fam!!!!,&quot; the Cleveland Cavaliers guard wrote.Maxey, another Dallas native, didn't seem happy with the trade.Comments on the postMicah Parsons was arguably the best player on the Cowboys. While the Packers and Parsons were largely considered the biggest winners, Jones and the Cowboys were the projected biggest losers.Draymond Green addresses back story of Jordan Poole fightThe infamous 2022 physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had NBA fans divided. A post on X claimed that before Green punched Poole, Warriors coach Steve Kerr encouraged Poole to &quot;stand up for himself&quot; and &quot;be a man&quot; against Green, who was allegedly bullying him.The post further claimed that Poole later said this to Green in relation to Steph Curry.&quot;You’re an expensive backpack for 30,&quot; Poole allegedly said.Draymond Green reacted to the post with a series of emojis, calling a cap on the claim. Green has addressed the incident in the past and called it among the lowest points of his career.