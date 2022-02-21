"Michael has gone out of his way to not be helpful" - Nick Wright claims Michael Jordan has actively tried to create a rift between him and LeBron James

The highlight of the NBA All-Star Weekend was the embrace between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, as the two greatest players of all time seemed to exchange kind words with each other.

However, on Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, sports media personality Nick Wright spoke about the tension between the two players over the years and claimed Jordan did not make it easy for James. Wright said:

"Michael has gone out of his way to not be helpful, to not be helpful, to not embrace LeBron and to create a wall between them. And because the GOAT walls are crumbling down around him, he is now saying - you know, let's be pals."

Wright is perhaps referring to how Jordan took Kobe Bryant under his wings and showed him the ropes in the NBA as the latter came to the league at a very young age and has been called a mirror reflection of the former Chicago Bulls shooting guard. King James and His Airness haven't had much interaction over the years, at least not publicly, as the two superstars vye for the title of being the greatest player of all time.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



explains "The winners from All-Star weekend were a couple of kids from Akron. This could be Steph's yr. LeBron made it clear: all things involving the NBA goes through him. MJ realized 'this was probably my last major NBA moment where I'm recognized as the GOAT.'" @getnickwright explains "The winners from All-Star weekend were a couple of kids from Akron. This could be Steph's yr. LeBron made it clear: all things involving the NBA goes through him. MJ realized 'this was probably my last major NBA moment where I'm recognized as the GOAT.'"@getnickwright explains https://t.co/CQzQ3oTNT0

Comparison between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

The two are widely regarded to be the best to ever play the game

Michael Jordan and LeBron James - the two greatest players of all time - have been in constant comparison ever since the latter made his debut back in 2003. Anything and everything King James accomplishes in his career is an opportunity for the media and the fans to bring the age-old debate back to life.

The media has played a huge part in creating a narrative of LeBron James chasing Michael Jordan to be the greatest of all time. However, we should keep in mind that these two players have played in different eras, with a slight difference in rules, and the league has a different outlook as well.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

This was a cool moment between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. #NBA75 This was a cool moment between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. #NBA75 https://t.co/tXtcDlex7Q

The two also played in different positions and were required to do different things to contribute to the team's success. Jordan was asked to carry the burden of scoring while King James was asked to run the offense and get other players involved in the game. The game was also played in completely different styles as the NBA is more three-point oriented right now and Jordan played at a time when most of the damage was done inside the arc.

While we will never truly and definitively know who the better player is, it is an interesting conversation to have that piques the interest of NBA fans all around the globe as they make their case as to why their favorite player is the greatest of all time.

