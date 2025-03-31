Michael Jordan once clamped all MVP narratives between him and Karl Malone: "As long as I am consistently thought of as an MVP, I'm happy"

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player to ever step on the NBA hardwood. The Chicago Bulls legend has proved his greatness time and time again in his distinguished career. He is often credited to be the first global megastar in the basketball sport.

Ad

The Hall of Famer has won five Most Valuable Player honors in his career, which is among the highest awards in the NBA. However, Michael Jordan was allegedly robbed of the honor in 1997. Michael Jordan was going up against Karl Malone, who was also having an incredible season and before the Finals series between the Jazz and the Bulls, Malone was named as the 1997 NBA MVP.

However, "His Airness" was not upset at Malone or the league for not winning the award, instead he clamped all the narratives and reporters trying to make a story between Malone and MJ before the Finals series.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During an interview before the 1997 Finals, Jordan said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Because of the opinion of others, they choose to give it to a guy that's been in the league as long and consistent as I was. He's also been on the team that was equally as successful this year. I can't have any jealousy or animosity towards Karl even though I may had a good season, and certainly, from a stats standpoint it wasn't my best season. As long as I am consistently thought of an MVP, I'm happy with that," Jordan said in an interview before the 1997 Finals."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bulls legend's answer goes to show that even though he has been a fierce competitor, he has humility and respect for his peers. He recognized and appreciated the hard work Malone had put in that season.

The 1997 Finals series turned out to be an absolute thriller with both teams going at each other. However, Chicago had the last laugh and won the series in 6 with a 4-2 record.

Michael Jordan announced his aspirations for another MVP honor after Karl Malone won the 1997 award

After shutting down the MVP narratives between him and Karl Malone ahead of the 1997 NBA Finals, Michael Jordan was focused on the other MVP title left to win that season. The Bulls legend was quick to announce his aspirations and challenge Malone for the NBA Finals MVP honor in an interview ahead of the 1997 Finals.

Ad

"I'm the ultimate competitor. I add that to the challenge that I'm presenting to myself just by being in the finals," Jordan said. There are other challenges outside that. I haven't been in the final that we didn't win, but sure, I have an individual challenge. Yeah, Karl, you won the MVP this year. This is the MVP of the finals. Just like winning a championship, this is leading your team to the ultimate goal."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Michael Jordan stood on his challenge and won the 1997 NBA Finals award after winning his fifth NBA championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback