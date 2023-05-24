"Michael Jordan didn’t win a playoff series until his 4th year” - Jayson Tatum is taking unnecessary heat, says NBA analyst 

Jayson Tatum has been facing a ton of criticism in these playoffs as he hasn't been able to step up for the Boston Celtics in key moments. Longtime NBA YouTuber and analyst Mike Korzemba argued that Tatum is being criticized too much and fans have demanded so much from him that they've overlooked what he's achieved.

Throughout the playoffs, the young forward has been judged based on how he performed in each game. During most games, there have been moments where he was unable to do much to help the team. In Game 3, Tatum only had 14 points and 10 rebounds, which placed Boston in a tricky situation.

Korzemba recently talked about how fans and critics have gone after Tatum and disregarded what he's achieved this season.

He said:

"I've been one of those critics that's been, 'I would love to see Jayson Tatum step up more,' but at this point I think it's just fone too far. I really do. I think it's like, we have a guy that's been really proving himself." Korzemba said.

"He's 25, back-to-back All-NBA first team, top five in the league. And he doesn't get spoken about with that type of respect because seemingly of these playoff moments."

"We did watch a young Jayson Tatum immediately get thrown into the spotlight. He was judged immediately. Now we're watching Luka [Doncic] not even play in the playoffs. He's facing zero criticism. Jayson Tatum is in the Eastern Conference Finals. He's in the last four teams left as the best player, averaging the best numbers as a back-to-back first team All-NBA guy."

"End of the day, Michael Jordan didn't win a playoff series till his fourth year."

Tatum recently played Game 4 of the Eastern Conference against the Miami Heat where he had 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. His performance last night has helped the Celtics extend the series and keep their season alive.

Jayson Tatum credited the team's pace as part of their success

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

Tatum's performance last night helped the Celtics to keep their season alive. But he wasn't alone in their campaign to extend their season as other guys took the chance to step their game up as well.

He said:

"Tonight we played with pace, purpose. We were getting stops. We were getting out in transition. You see layups & free throws go in, the jump shots start to feel a lot easier." Tatum said.

The Celtics are looking to get another win in their homecourt in hopes to get a Game 7 against the Heat.

